New York Police Department (NYPD) Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller with Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington i 2016, following a briefing discussing the impact of President-elect Donald Trump's protections on New Yorkers.

NEW YORK (AP) — John Miller, who has held major jobs in both justice agencies and journalism, is joining CNN as chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, the network said on Tuesday.

Miller has worked at both ABC News and CBS News during his career. He also worked at the FBI and most recently was the deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism for the New York Police Department.

