The UW-Whitewater basketball teams both earned non-conference victories on Sunday.
The men’s team defeated Hamline (Minn.), 65-60, in Naples, Florida to open up its Florida road trip. The No. 19th-ranked women earned their seventh straight win as the Warhawks defeated Saint Mary’s, 73-44, in the JustAGame Fieldhouse Holiday Shootout in the Wisconsin Dells.
Junior Equan Ards finished with 21 points for the Warhawk men in their victory. Bailey Kale also broke double digits with 16 points.
The Warhawks (5-5) rallied from a 37-27 halftime deficit, outscoring the Pipers (1-8) 38-23 in the second half.
The Warhawk women were led by sophomore Courtney Oomens, who scored a career-high 15 points. Senior guard Becky Raeder recorded 13 points and five assists and fellow senior guard Megan Corcoran also broke double digits with 11 points.
UW-Whitewater (9-1) took control early, leading 23-7 after the first quarter.
The women will be back in action on Monday when they take on St. Thomas (Minn.) at 1 p.m. The men will also play Monday, with their game against Amherst (Mass.) at 7:30 p.m.
Marquette 106, Central Arkansas 54
MILWAUKEE — Senior guard Markus Howard hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and set Marquette’s all-time record for career treys as the Golden Eagles routed Central Arkansas 106-54 on Saturday in their final non-conference game of the season.
Howard’s career 358 3-pointers surpasses the 354 made by Steve Novak (2002-06). Howard opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and scored 25 of his 30 points in 13 minutes of first-half play as the Golden Eagles took a 57-24 halftime lead.
Marquette’s 106 points is a season high and it’s the second time this season the Golden Eagles have reached the century mark.
Theo John scored 12 points for Marquette (10-2), which made 13 of 26 3-pointers, never trailed and led by as many as 53, a season high.
