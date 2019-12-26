FORT ATKINSON

Katie Frohmader, Viterbo, junior, volleyball

Miah Garant, Viterbo, junior, volleyball

Grace Mans, UW-Whitewater, freshman, volleyball

Mariah Marowsky, UW-Oshkosh, freshman, swimming

Bailey Weston, UW-Whitewater, senior, swimming

Nico Roscioli, UW-La Crosse, sophomore wrestling

Jeremiah Mansavage, UW-Green Bay, freshman, swimming

Will Bethard, St. Norbert, freshman, swimming

Michael Gerondale, UW-Oshkosh, junior, swimming

Tristan Shoup, Beloit College, senior, basketball

Jesse Kutz, Viterbo, sophomore, basketball

Autumn Congdon, Georgetown, freshman, softball

Kat Brandl, MATC, freshman, softball

Troy Nachtigal, Army, freshman, football

Jacob Wiley, Ridgewater (Minn.), junior, baseball

Natalie Bosch, UW-River Falls, sophomore, softball

Emily Veenhuis, UW-Platteville, sophomore, golf

Arianna Mansavage, Marquette, sophomore, track and field

Aubrey Tesch, Carthage, junior, track and field

Maeve Fahey, UW-Whitewater, sophomore, track and field

JEFFERSON

Cory Kaiser, UW-La Crosse, freshman, football

Evan Anfang, UW-Eau Claire, sophomore, football

Nolan Klawitter, UW-Whitewater, freshman, football

Alexa Owen, St. Cloud State, sophomore, golf

Morgan Graf, UW-La Crosse, freshman, tennis

Karyn Duddeck, UW-River Falls, freshman, tennis

Parker Fetherston, Madison Edgewood, sophomore, basketball

Callie Morrison, Maranatha Baptist, sophomore, basketball

Parker Biwer, Tennessee Martin, committed, equestrian

Emily Stendel, Minnesota, freshman, track and field

Kylee Lukes, Briar Cliff, committed, softball

Garrett Blaeske, UW-La Crosse, junior, football

Audry Wright, UW-Stevens Point, freshman, track and field

Andrew Haffelder, UW-Stevens Point, freshman, track and field

Cameron Anfang, Cornell College, junior, baseball

Chris Dekrey, Concordia, sophomore, baseball

Sam Cincotta, South Eastern Community College, freshman, baseball

Alan Albrecht, St. Norbert, sophomore, golf

Keith Bowling, Wisconsin Lutheran, sophomore, track and field

Daustin Martin, UW-Whitewater, junior, track and field

Landon Ellingson, Stanford University, senior, track and field

Mikaela Grant, Central Michigan, senior, track and field

WHITEWATER

Catherine Yang, UW-Whitewater, freshman, volleyball

Sally Hixson, Illinois College, senior, tennis

Daniel Fuller, Bob Jones University, sophomore, basketball

Meikayla Korf, Concordia, freshman, soccer

Carmer Kraayvanger, Carroll, freshman, soccer

Olivia Vander Pluym, Maranatha Baptist, sophomore, soccer

Jimmy Cushman, MSOE, senior, wrestling

Jimmy DuVal, UW-Oshkosh, sophomore, football

Tyler Sheffield, Dubuque, sophomore, football

Betsy Hixson, Dominican (NY), freshman, tennis

Maddie Brown, Wisconsin Lutheran, freshman, tennis

Sydney Zimdars, Findley (Ohio), senior, swimming

Madeline Kuhl, Ripon, junior, swimming

Anna Yeazel, UW-Whitewater, junior, swimming

Grace Fanshaw, Carroll, sophomore, swimming

Michael Kuhl, UW-Oshkosh, freshman, swimming

Rebekah Schumacher, UW-Whitewater, junior, basketball

Myriama Smith Traore, St. Louis, sophomore, basketball

Allison Heckert, UW-Platteville, sophomore, basketball

Sashi Popke, UW-La Crosse, freshman, track and field

Sydney Treder, UW-Platteville, freshman, track and field

Keagen Stonewerth, UW-La Crosse, junior, track and field

Bryce Parrish, UW-Whitewater, sophomore, baseball

Dylan Pease, Wisconsin Lutheran, freshman, baseball

Alyssa Schumacher, St. Ambrose, committed, softball

Hunter Martin, South Dakota MT, freshman, football

Julian Sonn, MSOE, junior, baseball

Billie Jo Parker, UW-Whitewater, sophomore, golf

Michaela Schumacher, Upper Iowa, senior, softball

CAMBRIDGE

Spencer Currie, UW-Milwaukee, sophomore, cross country

Gus Kaiser, UW-Milwaukee, junior, cross country

J.T. Parish, UW-Whitewater, junior, football

Spencer DeForest, Illinois State, freshman, football

Jeremiah Moody, Iowa, senior, wrestling

Michael Wilson, UW-Stout, sophomore, track and field

Will Kaashagen, UW-Whitewater, sophomore, track and field

Elyssa Stein, Clarke, sophomore, basketball/track

Jacob Horton, UW-Stout, sophomore, basketball

Keaton Harrison, MSOE, junior, track and field

Cooper Harrison, MSOE, sophomore, golf

Joriann Clary, UW-La Crosse, sophomore, basketball

Jordan Marty, Minnesota-Mankato, committed, football

Ciera Peters, Bryant & Stratton, committed, softball

Denver Evans, Lake County (Ill.), freshman, baseball

Hannah Hoffmann, Luther College, freshman, basketball

Rudy Hommen, UW-Oshkosh, freshman, football

Sydney Currie, UW-La Crosse, junior, track and field

JOHNSON CREEK

Seth Roberts, UW-Whitewater, sophomore, football

Cole Ducklow, Lakeland, freshman, basketball

Wilder Wichman, Thomas More, sophomore, wrestling

Weston Wichman, UT-Chattanooga, freshman, wrestling

Kiana Gosh, Bryant and Stratton, sophomore, softball,

Rylie Thomas, UW-Stout, freshman, softball

Taylor Hallam, UW-Parkside, freshman, track and field

Hannah Constable, Minnesota, committed, track and field

Aelx David, Quincy (Ill.), junior, baseball

Rylie Thomas, UW-Stout, freshman, softball

LAKE MILLS

Kayli Buchli, UW-La Crosse, sophomore, cross country

Quinn Borchert, MSOE, sophomore, volleyball

Calla Borchert, MATC, freshman, volleyball

Ben Dunkleberger, Iowa State, freshman, football

Hayden Iverson, UW-Whitewater, freshman, football

Harley Jones, UW-Stevens Point, freshman, football

Alex Ranney, UW-Platteville, junior, basketball

Brady Wagner, UW-Stevens Point, junior, basketball

JT Toepfer, Beloit College, freshman, basketball

Megan Will, Lakeside, junior, basketball

Brennan Dolwick, Cincinnati, freshman, baseball

Briana Jessie, MATC, freshman, softball

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN

Ben Tweit, Bethany Lutheran, junior, cross country

Austin DeNoyer, Martin Luther, junior, football

Tyler Holzhueter, Martin Luther, freshman, football

Dustin Pampel, SMSU, freshman, football

Cade Olszewski, Winona State, freshman, football

Kaitlyn Gehler, Memphis, sophomore, volleyball

Amber Rowoldt, Palm Beach Atlantic, sophomore, volleyball

Kelsey Birschbach, Martin Luther, sophomore, volleyball

Sophia Collins, Concordia, freshman, volleyball

Rekha Drevlow, Viterbo, junior, volleyball

Maddison Fenner, William Woods, freshman, golf

Meghan Pingel, UW-Green Bay, junior, basketball

Abby Monis, Maryville, senior, basketball

Kaity Birkholz, Lakeland, junior, basketball

Kalies Birkholz, Wisconsin Lutheran, sophomore, basketball

Maria Murray, Wisconsin Lutheran, sophomore, basketball

Kaitlyn Shadoski, Wisconsin Lutheran, freshman, basketball

Collin Schulz, Air Force, committed, track and field

Alex Ryan, Valparaiso, committed, baseball

Lukas Heckmann, New Olreans, freshman, golf

Lydia Ulrich, UW-Stevens Point, junior, track and field

Jack Monis, Viterbo, freshman, basketball

Rebecca Doering, Martin Luther, senior, softball

Brett Burger, Martin Luther, junior, softball

Kelsey Birschbach, Martin Luther, sophomore, softball

Shannon Jones, UW-Stout, sophomore, softball

PALMYRA-EAGLE

Antonia Bartolotta, Carroll, sophomore, cross country

Jackie Rosa, University of Chicago, sophomore, cross country

Hailey Lucht, UW-Parkside, freshman, cross country

Ashley Surdyk, UW-Oshkosh, sophomore, track and field

Josh Krystosek, UW-Whitewater, freshman, track and field

Devin Wilde, Carroll, golf, senior

Lauren Stefanczyk, MSOE, sophomore, softball

Gina Jrolf, Dubuque, sophomore, softball

If this list is missing any athletes who are from the area and currently competing at the collegiate level — we’re sure there are several missing — please email sports editor Jalen Knuteson at jknuteson@dailyunion.com.

