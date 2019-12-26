FORT ATKINSON
Katie Frohmader, Viterbo, junior, volleyball
Miah Garant, Viterbo, junior, volleyball
Grace Mans, UW-Whitewater, freshman, volleyball
Mariah Marowsky, UW-Oshkosh, freshman, swimming
Bailey Weston, UW-Whitewater, senior, swimming
Nico Roscioli, UW-La Crosse, sophomore wrestling
Jeremiah Mansavage, UW-Green Bay, freshman, swimming
Will Bethard, St. Norbert, freshman, swimming
Michael Gerondale, UW-Oshkosh, junior, swimming
Tristan Shoup, Beloit College, senior, basketball
Jesse Kutz, Viterbo, sophomore, basketball
Autumn Congdon, Georgetown, freshman, softball
Kat Brandl, MATC, freshman, softball
Troy Nachtigal, Army, freshman, football
Jacob Wiley, Ridgewater (Minn.), junior, baseball
Natalie Bosch, UW-River Falls, sophomore, softball
Emily Veenhuis, UW-Platteville, sophomore, golf
Arianna Mansavage, Marquette, sophomore, track and field
Aubrey Tesch, Carthage, junior, track and field
Maeve Fahey, UW-Whitewater, sophomore, track and field
JEFFERSON
Cory Kaiser, UW-La Crosse, freshman, football
Evan Anfang, UW-Eau Claire, sophomore, football
Nolan Klawitter, UW-Whitewater, freshman, football
Alexa Owen, St. Cloud State, sophomore, golf
Morgan Graf, UW-La Crosse, freshman, tennis
Karyn Duddeck, UW-River Falls, freshman, tennis
Parker Fetherston, Madison Edgewood, sophomore, basketball
Callie Morrison, Maranatha Baptist, sophomore, basketball
Parker Biwer, Tennessee Martin, committed, equestrian
Emily Stendel, Minnesota, freshman, track and field
Kylee Lukes, Briar Cliff, committed, softball
Garrett Blaeske, UW-La Crosse, junior, football
Audry Wright, UW-Stevens Point, freshman, track and field
Andrew Haffelder, UW-Stevens Point, freshman, track and field
Cameron Anfang, Cornell College, junior, baseball
Chris Dekrey, Concordia, sophomore, baseball
Sam Cincotta, South Eastern Community College, freshman, baseball
Alan Albrecht, St. Norbert, sophomore, golf
Keith Bowling, Wisconsin Lutheran, sophomore, track and field
Daustin Martin, UW-Whitewater, junior, track and field
Landon Ellingson, Stanford University, senior, track and field
Mikaela Grant, Central Michigan, senior, track and field
WHITEWATER
Catherine Yang, UW-Whitewater, freshman, volleyball
Sally Hixson, Illinois College, senior, tennis
Daniel Fuller, Bob Jones University, sophomore, basketball
Meikayla Korf, Concordia, freshman, soccer
Carmer Kraayvanger, Carroll, freshman, soccer
Olivia Vander Pluym, Maranatha Baptist, sophomore, soccer
Jimmy Cushman, MSOE, senior, wrestling
Jimmy DuVal, UW-Oshkosh, sophomore, football
Tyler Sheffield, Dubuque, sophomore, football
Betsy Hixson, Dominican (NY), freshman, tennis
Maddie Brown, Wisconsin Lutheran, freshman, tennis
Sydney Zimdars, Findley (Ohio), senior, swimming
Madeline Kuhl, Ripon, junior, swimming
Anna Yeazel, UW-Whitewater, junior, swimming
Grace Fanshaw, Carroll, sophomore, swimming
Michael Kuhl, UW-Oshkosh, freshman, swimming
Rebekah Schumacher, UW-Whitewater, junior, basketball
Myriama Smith Traore, St. Louis, sophomore, basketball
Allison Heckert, UW-Platteville, sophomore, basketball
Sashi Popke, UW-La Crosse, freshman, track and field
Sydney Treder, UW-Platteville, freshman, track and field
Keagen Stonewerth, UW-La Crosse, junior, track and field
Bryce Parrish, UW-Whitewater, sophomore, baseball
Dylan Pease, Wisconsin Lutheran, freshman, baseball
Alyssa Schumacher, St. Ambrose, committed, softball
Hunter Martin, South Dakota MT, freshman, football
Julian Sonn, MSOE, junior, baseball
Billie Jo Parker, UW-Whitewater, sophomore, golf
Michaela Schumacher, Upper Iowa, senior, softball
CAMBRIDGE
Spencer Currie, UW-Milwaukee, sophomore, cross country
Gus Kaiser, UW-Milwaukee, junior, cross country
J.T. Parish, UW-Whitewater, junior, football
Spencer DeForest, Illinois State, freshman, football
Jeremiah Moody, Iowa, senior, wrestling
Michael Wilson, UW-Stout, sophomore, track and field
Will Kaashagen, UW-Whitewater, sophomore, track and field
Elyssa Stein, Clarke, sophomore, basketball/track
Jacob Horton, UW-Stout, sophomore, basketball
Keaton Harrison, MSOE, junior, track and field
Cooper Harrison, MSOE, sophomore, golf
Joriann Clary, UW-La Crosse, sophomore, basketball
Jordan Marty, Minnesota-Mankato, committed, football
Ciera Peters, Bryant & Stratton, committed, softball
Denver Evans, Lake County (Ill.), freshman, baseball
Hannah Hoffmann, Luther College, freshman, basketball
Rudy Hommen, UW-Oshkosh, freshman, football
Sydney Currie, UW-La Crosse, junior, track and field
JOHNSON CREEK
Seth Roberts, UW-Whitewater, sophomore, football
Cole Ducklow, Lakeland, freshman, basketball
Wilder Wichman, Thomas More, sophomore, wrestling
Weston Wichman, UT-Chattanooga, freshman, wrestling
Kiana Gosh, Bryant and Stratton, sophomore, softball,
Rylie Thomas, UW-Stout, freshman, softball
Taylor Hallam, UW-Parkside, freshman, track and field
Hannah Constable, Minnesota, committed, track and field
Aelx David, Quincy (Ill.), junior, baseball
LAKE MILLS
Kayli Buchli, UW-La Crosse, sophomore, cross country
Quinn Borchert, MSOE, sophomore, volleyball
Calla Borchert, MATC, freshman, volleyball
Ben Dunkleberger, Iowa State, freshman, football
Hayden Iverson, UW-Whitewater, freshman, football
Harley Jones, UW-Stevens Point, freshman, football
Alex Ranney, UW-Platteville, junior, basketball
Brady Wagner, UW-Stevens Point, junior, basketball
JT Toepfer, Beloit College, freshman, basketball
Megan Will, Lakeside, junior, basketball
Brennan Dolwick, Cincinnati, freshman, baseball
Briana Jessie, MATC, freshman, softball
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
Ben Tweit, Bethany Lutheran, junior, cross country
Austin DeNoyer, Martin Luther, junior, football
Tyler Holzhueter, Martin Luther, freshman, football
Dustin Pampel, SMSU, freshman, football
Cade Olszewski, Winona State, freshman, football
Kaitlyn Gehler, Memphis, sophomore, volleyball
Amber Rowoldt, Palm Beach Atlantic, sophomore, volleyball
Kelsey Birschbach, Martin Luther, sophomore, volleyball
Sophia Collins, Concordia, freshman, volleyball
Rekha Drevlow, Viterbo, junior, volleyball
Maddison Fenner, William Woods, freshman, golf
Meghan Pingel, UW-Green Bay, junior, basketball
Abby Monis, Maryville, senior, basketball
Kaity Birkholz, Lakeland, junior, basketball
Kalies Birkholz, Wisconsin Lutheran, sophomore, basketball
Maria Murray, Wisconsin Lutheran, sophomore, basketball
Kaitlyn Shadoski, Wisconsin Lutheran, freshman, basketball
Collin Schulz, Air Force, committed, track and field
Alex Ryan, Valparaiso, committed, baseball
Lukas Heckmann, New Olreans, freshman, golf
Lydia Ulrich, UW-Stevens Point, junior, track and field
Jack Monis, Viterbo, freshman, basketball
Rebecca Doering, Martin Luther, senior, softball
Brett Burger, Martin Luther, junior, softball
Kelsey Birschbach, Martin Luther, sophomore, softball
Shannon Jones, UW-Stout, sophomore, softball
PALMYRA-EAGLE
Antonia Bartolotta, Carroll, sophomore, cross country
Jackie Rosa, University of Chicago, sophomore, cross country
Hailey Lucht, UW-Parkside, freshman, cross country
Ashley Surdyk, UW-Oshkosh, sophomore, track and field
Josh Krystosek, UW-Whitewater, freshman, track and field
Devin Wilde, Carroll, golf, senior
Lauren Stefanczyk, MSOE, sophomore, softball
Gina Jrolf, Dubuque, sophomore, softball
If this list is missing any athletes who are from the area and currently competing at the collegiate level — we’re sure there are several missing — please email sports editor Jalen Knuteson at jknuteson@dailyunion.com.
