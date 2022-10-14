LAKE MILLS -- Trailing by double digits in the third quarter and their season hanging in the balance, the L-Cats needed a spark.
Three plays later, they suddenly had the lead and never looked back, earning a victory on Homecoming to boot.
Senior quarterback Caden Belling threw four second-half touchdowns, including two to junior receiver Matthew Stenbroten, and the Lake Mills football team qualified for the playoffs by upending Lodi 28-10 at L-Cat Stadium in a Capitol Conference game on Friday.
Lodi, looking to extend its 10-0 lead, got the ball to start the second half and engineered a six-play drive, which included a fourth-down conversion by junior quarterback Mason Lane, before disaster struck. Junior running back Brady Puls fumbled at the L-Cat 20-yard line and Stenbroten pounced on the loose ball.
Two plays later, Stenbroten was streaking down the right sideline after hauling in a high-arcing pass from Belling for an 83-yard touchdown with 8 minutes, 38 seconds left in the third quarter. The Blue Devils committed a personal foul penalty on the point after but senior kicker Mason Levake still converted.
"Caden threw it up, I came back and high pointed it, made the defender miss and went right into the end zone," Stenbroten said.
Lake Mills, kicking off at the plus-45 yard line after the 15-yard penalty from the PAT was enforced, dug into its bag of tricks. Levake hit a dribbler, immediately chasing after the boot before leaping on the ball just after it went the requisite 10 yards. The result was L-Cat ball at the Lodi 33-yard line.
On the next play, the Lake Mills offense provided some more fireworks as senior wide receiver Trysten Thiede, who was gutting it out through an injury all night, blew past a defender and was wide open for the go-ahead score. Levake's point after made it 14-10. Just like that, two touchdowns had been scored in a six-second span.
"We were just bluffing something on that play," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "Lodi triggers hard on bubbles. We knew that going into tonight, so we took a shot play much like on Matthew's touchdown just earlier. And it worked."
On the Blue Devils' ensuing possession, Levake tackled Lane on a third down and eight rush three yards short of the sticks, forcing a punt.
After senior running back Ben Buchholtz moved the chains on consecutive runs, it was time for senior JP Rguig to put his stamp on the game.
On third and 11, Rguig skied for a 27-yard catch to move it into Blue Devils territory. On fourth and four from the 34, Rguig made a highlight reel contested grab with Lodi senior defensive back Keegan Fleischman draped all over him. Rguig high-pointed the ball beautifully for a 24-yard pick up. On second and goal from the seven-yard line after a timeout, Belling rolled to his right and on the run threw a dart to Stenbroten in the corner of the end zone. Levake's point after extended the margin to 21-10 with 56 seconds left in the third.
Lodi moved it inside Lake Mills territory next but got way behind the chains because of a hold and false start. On third and long, Lane threw a wobbler into traffic, where Thiede intercepted it.
After an L-Cat punt, Lodi needed only three plays to travel 40 yards and move it within reach of the red zone. Rguig then snared a Lane pass intended for junior receiver Gavin Sargeant on the sideline for the L-Cats' third takeaway of the second stanza.
"I can't put into words how proud I am of these guys," Lake Mills defensive coordinator Steve Navarro said. "They are coachable and listen. From the start of the week in practice, they fixed their mistakes. After the long touchdown, we kept telling them one play at a time.
"People were trying to do other peoples' job and that led to big plays early on. We shut them down because they did their jobs in the second half. There wasn't any magical dust I put on them and told them to shut down the quarterback."
On third and 13, Buchholtz delivered the knockout blow. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound tailback added another long score to his resume, taking a screen pass 74 yards to the house with four minutes to go for the L-Cats (6-3, 4-3 in conference).
"We could not really run it all game so we changed it up a little," Buchholtz said. "We knew we had to get some big yards. They were blitzing all game so we decided to throw a screen. It was open and the blocks were great. I got lucky and scored to seal it, which was sweet."
Slowing Lane down was a priority at halftime for the L-Cats, who made a subtle shift in their defense in the second half.
"They were running away from our strong side in the first half," Buchholtz said. "At half, we discussed moving Matt Stenbroten and myself on different sides, so we could even it out a little and fill the gaps harder. It ended up working and we kept (Lane) in check."
Lake Mills senior Sam Horkan batted away a fourth-down pass on Lodi's opening drive of the game. The L-Cat offense -- buoyed by a 44-yard catch and run by Thiede -- quickly had it inside the Lodi 10-yard line. On fourth and goal, a pass to senior receiver Liam Carrigan fell incomplete.
After Lake Mills turned it over on downs, Lane bursted around the right edge for a 68-yard score to give the Blue Devils (7-2, 5-2) a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
The L-Cats appeared poised to answer with points of their own after Buchholtz gained 40 yards on a throw-back play. Buchholtz and Belling then could not get the mesh point right on a handoff, leading to a fumble Lodi senior linebacker Will Long recovered.
Nine plays and 4:43 later, senior kicker Brian Meitzner booted a 30-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to make it 10-0.
"We have been here before," Belling said of the halftime hole. "Last year on Homecoming (versus Lodi), we were down 20-7 at halftime. We knew we could do it. We had a bad first half. It was our mistakes. We made simple mistakes and knew we could clean them up.
"We executed in the second half and fixed the small things. It's so exciting to reach the playoffs. We have a tough group."
Huber was enthused with the way his group battled and responded in the face of adversity.
"We talk about responses all the time throughout the season," Huber said. "Our kids respond tremendously all the time. Every team is going to face adversity. We have a lot of kids out, including several seniors, who would have been two-way starters for us. The way our seniors battled tonight was impressive.
"We had guys banged up. They had to go out ,but were itching to go back in and finish what they started and get a win versus a really good Lodi team. Dave Puls has a tremendous program. When our kids' backs are against the wall, they show resilience."
Lake Mills awaits its foe for next week's Level 1 game.
"Our offense is so diverse. We pass, run and can do anything," Buchholtz said of what makes the L-Cats dangerous moving forward. "Our defense is finally stepping up. I think we are going to go pretty far and have a good run."
LAKE MILLS 28, LODI 10
Lodi 7 3 0 0 -- 10
Lake Mills 0 0 21 7 -- 28
First quarter
LO -- Lane 68 run (Meitzner kick)
Second quarter
LO -- Meitzner 30 field goal
Third quarter
LM -- Stenbroten 83 pass from Belling (Levake kick)
LM -- Thiede 33 pass from Belling (Levake kick)
LM -- Stenbroten 7 pass from Belling (Levake kick)
Fourth quarter
LM -- Buchholtz 74 pass from Belling (Levake kick)
