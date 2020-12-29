A film crew worked to get the perfect shots early Tuesday morning in downtown Fort Atkinson. They were shooting a commercial that will be aired during the Super Bowl on Feb. 7. No word yet on what the commercial will be about. The production crew was at the Cold Spring Design building at 222 S. Water St. This is the second commercial area residents might soon see on the air. In September, US Cellular shot a commercial at Brain Freeze in Whitewater, promoting no add-on fees. The commercial is expected to air early next year. So, keep watching for the commercials to air.

