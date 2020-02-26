PALMYRA — The community is invited to the Palmyra United Church on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 5 to 6 for a meal.
The menu will be an old-fashioned potluck supper with dishes supplied by church members, including a variety of main dishes, sides, salads, desserts and beverages.
There is no charge for the meal, although donations will be accepted and will be used for projects of the Outreach Committee locally, nationally and globally.
There will be a children’s craft project during the time of meal service, and free Bingo and prizes from 6 to 7 p.m.
The church is located at 122 N. 5th St. in Palmyra.
