PALMYRA — The Palmyra United Methodist Church will hold a Community Supper on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 5 to 6 p.m.
The menu includes Mr. P’s grilled cheese sandwich, chili and tomato bisque and dessert and beverages. There will be children’s activities and free bingo from 6 to 7 p.m.
Also that day, a mini bazaar and bake sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from this event support many projects throughout the year.
The church is located at 122 N. 5th St. in Palmyra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.