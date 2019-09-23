The Palmyra United Methodist Church is offering a Community Supper Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 6 p.m. Sponsored by the Outreach Committee of the church, the menu will include meatloaf, baked potatoes, vegetable, lettuce salad, assorted desserts and beverages.
There is no charge for the meal, but donations will be accepted and will be dedicated to Outreach programs of the church. There will be a children’s craft table during the meal, and free bingo with prizes will follow from 6 to 7 p.m.
The church is located at 122 N. 5th Street in Palmyra.
