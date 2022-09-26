SUN PRAIRIE — Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative based in the Upper Midwest with an office in Johnson Creek, has announced Jase Wagner has been named as the organization’s next president and chief executive officer.
Wagner will officially assume the role on Jan. 1, 2023.
The change in leadership comes as current President and CEO Rod Hebrink is set to retire in January of 2023.
“Wagner has extensive experience, a proven track record and a strong resolve to continue moving the cooperative forward,” said David Peters, chair of the Compeer Financial Board of Directors. “The Board made a commitment to appoint a leader who aligns closely with the mission of Compeer and who will continue to deliver on the strategic direction and positive trajectory we’ve realized over the past several years. We are confident and excited about Wagner’s ability to lead this organization into the future.”
Wagner, who moves into the role from his position as chief financial officer at Compeer, has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 13 years within the Farm Credit System. Within Compeer, Wagner previously served as the vice president of capital management and managing director of the organization’s Agri-Access division. Prior to joining Compeer Financial, he served as vice president of Allied Capital, a middle market junior capital provider in New York, and as vice president at Deephaven Capital, a multi-billion dollar multi-strategy hedge fund.
“The opportunity to serve our member-owners in agriculture and rural America in this capacity is the gift of a lifetime,” said Wagner. “As the agriculture industry continues to evolve, I believe Compeer Financial is well positioned to serve our clients and rural communities in even more innovative and impactful ways. We have deep roots with our clients and I look forward to continuing our strong legacy of partnership and collaboration.”
Wagner holds a degree in accounting and finance from the University of Northern Colorado. He and his wife, Sarah, have three school-age children and reside in Minnesota. Additionally, Wagner is involved in Farm Credit Foundations Trust Committee.
“In this next chapter of Compeer’s story, I look forward to building on our strong foundation, capitalizing on the opportunities ahead of us and continuing to look for innovation to increase value for our member-owners,” Wagner added. “Compeer is where we are today in large part because of the strong and steady leadership of Rod Hebrink, along with an incredibly talented executive team. I look forward to working with him in the coming months on a seamless transition of leadership — and I share my gratitude for his more than 40 years of service to the Farm Credit industry.”
Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. The $27.3 billion organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Based in the Upper Midwest, Compeer Financial exists to champion the hopes and dreams of rural America, while providing personalized service and expertise to clients and the agriculture industry.
Compeer Financial is the third largest cooperative of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of lending institutions supporting agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Learn more about Compeer Financial.
