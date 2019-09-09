CONCORD — The Concord Historical Museum, located at W185 Concord Center Drive, will be holding open hours on Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Visit us to learn more about the history of the Town of Concord. We have artifacts and many photographs on display to tell that history. Members will be present to answer questions and we look forward to hearing the stories that you want to share with us. Preserving local and family history is our mission.
The museum building was the Concord Center School until it closed in 1957 as part of the process of school consolidation initiated by the state. Four schools–Concord Center, Lincoln, Pioneer, and Lincoln–joined up to build a new four-room school, which opened its doors in the fall. That building is the present-day Town of Concord Community Center.
It is the start of a new school year, a good time to recall and reflect on school experiences across the generations.
The W.R. Log Cabin also will also be open to visitors. Come and check it out, then share what you have learned with any with school age children that you know, especially 4th graders, who will be studying Wisconsin’s history this year. We encourage parents, grandparents, teachers, and youth leaders to contact us about arranging a special time to tour the cabin and museum.
Our next open hours will be on Thursday, Oct. 10. If you have questions call Renee (414) 807-8119 or email historylynx@gmail.com. The museum is also open by appointment (contact a board member). For more information go to our web page (concordwihistory.org) or find us on Facebook.
