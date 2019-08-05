CONCORD — The Concord Historical Museum and the W. R. Look Log Cabin will be open on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The museum is located at W1185 Concord Center Drive and the cabin is just across the road in the Concord Park. Members of the Concord Historical Society will be there to welcome visitors. We enjoy explaining our efforts to preserve the history of the Town of Concord.
Whatever August memories you have bring them to the museum when you visit. We like to hear your stories.
Open hours will continue on the second Thursday of the month through October. Our next open hours will be on Sept. 12th. If you have questions call Renee (414) 807-8119 or email historylynx@gmail.com). The museum is also open by appointment (contact a board member). For more information go to our website concordwihistory.org or find us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.