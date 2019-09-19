CONCORD — The Concord Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, Sept. 22, at noon in the museum at W1185 Concord Center Drive (across from the Concord Park).
There will be a potluck lunch, followed by a brief business meeting. All members and prospective new members are invited to attend. The public also is invited to learn about our efforts to preserve local history. Getting involved in local history can be fun.
The business meeting will include the election of officers for the coming year and an overview of the year’s activities, with an opportunity for input about future programs and priorities.
Next on the agenda will be an informal program focused on the theme of “Making Music at Home in Concord.”
This theme ties in well with a special new acquisition, a parlor pump organ, recently donated by Grace Loppnow Olson. It was manufactured by the Kimball Company and probably dates from the late 1890s or very early 1900s. Its presence in our museum encourages us to imagine another era, when music at home was a common activity in our community.
For more about the historical society, visit www.concordwihistory.org or find us on Facebook. If you have questions about the annual meeting or information to share, please contact Cindy (262) 593-8099 or Renee (414) 807-8119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.