CONCORD — The Concord Historical Society invites the public to a program “Farming in Concord: How Things Have Changed,” at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. l0.
The program will focus on changes occurring in what is still a very rural community.
Concord’s earliest settlers mostly were farmers, growing wheat as a cash crop. When blight and soil depletion resulted in poor wheat harvests, some farmers moved west while others stayed and adapted.
As farmers turned to dairy farming in the later 19th century, farming families in Concord did their part to make Wisconsin the nation’s dairy state.
Dairy farming itself changed a great deal in the course of the 20th century. As milk production increased, so did mechanization. Farmers built silos and new barns or modified old ones. Horses gave way to tractors, threshing machines were replaced by combines, and milking cows by hand became almost a lost art. Other agricultural pursuits, including truck farming, raising poultry and livestock, and bee-keeping have a long history in Concord that continues into the present. With the decline of dairying, this diversification and the trend back to cash-cropping are part of the ongoing history of agricultural adaptation.
Many local farmers, former farmers (as well as those who grew up on family farms) have witnessed these changes and transformations. Their observations and stories are the raw ingredients of rural history. This program will feature local farmers’ accounts but audience participation will make it even more interesting.
Come to the Concord Historical Museum, located at W1185 Concord Center Dr. (across from the Concord Park).
For more about the Concord Historical Society visit the website: concordwihistory.org or find the group on Facebook. If you have questions about the program or information to share, contact Cindy at (262) 593-8099 or Renee at (414) 807-8119.
