Conservation club to hold fundraiser Aug 8, 2022

CAMBRIDGE – The Oakland Conservation Club will hold its annual fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 a.m., featuring a merchandise trap shoot.There will be live music by Dan Reilly beginning at 3 p.m. The drawing for the cash raffle will be held at 7 p.m. Food and refreshments are available on grounds, no carry-ins allowed.The club is located 3 miles east of Cambridge on County Highway A, between state Highways 12 and 18.For more information, call 608-444-3885.
