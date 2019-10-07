JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek Public Library will be hosting a Conservation Week in conjunction with the Wisconsin Science Festival from Oct. 16-19. All events are free and open to the public.
Grazing as sustainable farming speaker
Speaker: Kirsten Jurcek, Grazing Educator and Farmer from Brattset Family Farm, will speak on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Community Center.
Everybody has to eat. Wouldn’t it be great to choose food that positively impacts your taste buds, the earth and everything in between? And wouldn’t it be even better to know why? You’ll learn about Kirsten’s farm and will hear examples of grazing impact on: The environment, wildlife habitat, human nutrition, riparian areas and animal welfare. By choosing grass-fed meat, milk and poultry you can enjoy delicious food and demonstrate your ecological concern. This is a chance to understand why. Brought to you by Sustain Jefferson, a nonprofit, countywide organization dedicated to environmental stewardship and sustainable community development.
Drop-in museum: Bears
Time: Oct. 17 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Public Library.
Interact with the pelts, replica skulls, and replica scat of several kinds of bears! Watch the IMAX movie and make a mold of bear tracks to take home.
Aldo Leopold and
Conservation on
Private Lands
Speaker: Stanley Temple, Beers-Bascom Professor Emeritus in Conservation from UW-Madison will speak on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Johnson Creek Community Center.
Aldo Leopold recognized that most of the land in the U.S. is in private ownership, and private landowners therefore would have to play a central role in conservation efforts. Leopold knew there are many obstacles, among them: Maximizing economic returns from one’s land, exercising the privilege to do whatever one wants with private property, feeling no obligation to act in the public’s interest, suffering no consequences for abusing land, and simply being ignorant and unaware of how one’s activities affect land. Leopold struggled throughout his career with how to overcome such obstacles. What would it take to induce land owners to practice conservation in the face of inclinations to do otherwise? He observed: “We seem ultimately always thrown back on individual ethics as the basis of land conservation. It is hard to make a man, by pressure of law or money, do a thing which does not spring naturally from his own personal sense of right and wrong.” This line of thinking ultimately led Leopold to his most enduring contribution: his land ethic. Professor Stan Temple will discuss the evolution of Leopold’s land ethic and explain why it remains so relevant today for private land conservation.
Open house: Water
treatment facility
Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. at 200 Aztalan St.
Tour Johnson Creek’s new multi-million dollar wastewater treatment plant.
