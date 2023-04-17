EDGERTON — Construction on the Indianford Dam water control project has again paused due to high-water levels.
General contractor IEI pulled off the project in recent days, due to conditions that prevented drying of the east chamber, according to Rock Koshkonong Lake District Chairman Alan Sweeney.
“Work left to complete the improvements to the east chamber include concrete sawing and the installation of a new spillway on the interior of that dam chamber, as well as a floor overlay on the bottom of the powerhouse, deep inside the structure,” Sweeney said in a newsletter to residents of the district. “Before the contractor pulled off the project, repairs were completed to the wingwall on the downstream side of the powerhouse, as well as a repair of the scour hole in the bottom floor of the powerhouse.”
To make the repair, 88 cubic yards of concrete were installed in the wall, with an additional five cubic yards installed for hole repair, Sweeney said in the letter.
“At the time, other necessary projects were addressed, including a debris dredge in the downstream side of the dam,” he said in the letter. “The failure of an earlier contractor to remove a causeway was, in the RKLD board’s opinion, the cause of the failure of the wing-wall and the late winter shutdown of the completed west chamber’s three new gates. The wall repair and the large amount of debris dredged has changed and improved water flow exiting the structure.”
Work continues for an electrician to complete the power for operating the gates, according to Sweeney.
“Some modifications are required to one of the gate operator screws in the east chamber, which complete the installation of the gate operators,” he said in the letter. “As a result of the repairs, three gates in the west chamber are fully open and two gates in the east chamber are temporarily open 30%, pending the mentioned project completion.”
A total cost on the project was not available, but it will be paid for, in part, by the state and lake district, according to Fulton Township Supervisor Kerry Hull. Hull is also on the lake district board.
The project could be completed as early as the fall, Hull said.
Lake Koshkonong is more than 10,460 acres in surface area and is located in Jefferson, Dane and Rock counties, according to information provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Indianford Dam impounds Lake Koshkonong. It is located more than five miles downstream of the lake in Rock County.
