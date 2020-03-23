JEFFERSON — For many of the participants, last week’s Jefferson County 4-H Leaders’ Association meeting marked their first time ever using the Zoom online platform.
Most connected and were able to fully participate, while others could only join by telephone for the time being.
However, even in the midst of challenging circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, a core group of county 4-H officials, Jefferson County Fair Park representatives and club and project leaders moved forward with plans for the future.
They looked to expand opportunities for 4-H youth via online options, by sending items like sewing patterns in the mail, and when face-to-face programming was required, by pushing dates back and being flexible.
Kara Loyd, Jefferson County 4-H program coordinator, opened the meeting from her home computer, running the votes through online surveys and watching as representatives joined on their separate video links.
By state dictate, all face-to-face 4-H events scheduled from now through the end of April have been canceled or forced to postpone indefinitely.
Some regular 4-H activities will be almost impossible to hold during the interim, such as llama/alpaca project meetings in which members must travel to a distant location to work with animals owned by the project leader, Barb Parsons, and kept on her farm in the Dousman area.
However, there is an opportunity for project leaders and clubs to do some activities remotely, through virtual meetings.
As of right now, Loyd is telecommuting, and the University of Wisconsin-Extension office was working on a way for members of the county 4-H staff, usually housed in the Jefferson County UW-Extension building in Jefferson, to telecommute, as well.
Planners are doing everything they can to keep opportunities open for local youth.
As of right now, officials still are planning for the state 4-H Camp at Upham Woods in Wisconsin Dells, set June 21-24.
Several dates already had to be moved back, however, such as the annual Special Emphasis Speech and Poster Contest, originally set for March 30 and tentatively rescheduled for May 4.
Other dates — such as those tied into the fair that county officials still hope can take place July 8-12 — remain fast, such as online fair entries, which open April 1.
Giving an update on the fair, Jefferson County Fair Park director Amy Listle said that county officials were moving ahead with fair planning and were “optimistic” that the event could go on.
“Everyone is doing their part,” Listle said.
However, every family has to make its own decisions based on their financial situation and independent judgement as to whether to begin or continue in preparing a particular fair entry, knowing that the situation with the coronavirus is fluid and restrictions could continue for some time.
“Do you find value in preparing your project even if you can’t show at fair?” she asked.
She encouraged families to balance the cost of materials for their project — whether paying for photographic prints for the photo project or buying an animal — against the educational value of that project, then make the decision that works for them.
Speaking of finances, the longtime $7 fair entry fee, which has remained steady for the last 10 to 15 years, is slated to go up to $10 this year. It is possible to sign up after the official deadline, for a late fee of $100, or to change entries after they have been submitted, for a fee of $25.
Last year, Fair Park opened a new swine barn. For the 2019 fair, the barn used borrowed pens. These pens did not work out, Listle said, so the county has started a campaign to raise money for new pens and a few final touches for the new swine barn.
As of now, the 4-H billboard advertising contest for the fair remains on, with club-designed billboards due May 1.
Fair planners continue to promote the event online and have created some kids’ activities, accessible on the fair’s Facebook page, in connection with 2020 “The Year of the Goat.”
Asked if camping fees would be refunded if the fair has to be canceled, Listle said they would be.
Meanwhile, this marks the first year Fair Park has taken over the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast, which previously had been run by a committee.
Planning for that event, currently set for May 16, is continuing, and volunteer signup is open via the Fair Park website.
Ahead of the fair, the county has asked individual 4-H clubs to update their club banners, which hang inside the Fair Park Activity Center. Some of these are looking quite worn, Listle said.
The due date for these banners currently is June 22, but that might need to be pushed back as well, Listle said, as the aim was to have the banners be a project for an entire club to work on together and right now clubs cannot meet in person.
Project meetings
Many of the regular county projects are “up in the air” due to the pandemic, officials said.
Shooting sports, for example, can’t meet online.
The rocketry project cannot help members with one-on-one rocket instruction, said project leader Robert Thomas, but he is working to put up instructional and educational videos online for those who want to continue to learn abut the topic.
Anticipating the pandemic restrictions a week or so before the governmental edicts came down, Thomas said, he bought a load of simple rockets for members to build and sent as many home with members when they came to pick up their materials a couple of weeks ago.
Kim Kreger said that while sewing meetings are canceled, she is arranging to send patterns by mail for those who are interested.
Parsons, of the Llovely Llamas 4-H Club, said that since the llama competition usually is held a couple of weeks ahead of the fair, she fears project members won’t have enough time to work with their animals before that regularly scheduled June show, even if things do return to normal. Thus, even in the best case scenario, the competition might have to be postponed somewhat.
“It’s a real fluid situation right now,” Parsons said.
Other issues discussed by the leaders association dealt with dates farther in the distance, such as the county awards banquet, set for Sept. 28; the fall pizza and pie fundraiser and recordbook due dates, moved up to Sept. 1 this year, with recordbook format changes posted on the county 4-H website.
As the situation changes during the pandemic, Loyd said, she is constantly updating the website with resources and information for 4-H families.
All 4-H families are invited to tune in to an online informational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, which will take place via Zoom.
