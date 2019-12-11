JEFFERSON — Although the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a zoning amendment for a wastewater holding tank in the Town of Sumner Tuesday — against the wishes of many in the audience — the town board now has the legal right to deny the tank's formation.
Creation of the 1.37-million-gallon tank that would hold human and animal waste in an agribusiness zone has been proposed by waste handlers and agribusiness operators Franz and Vickie Weigand. The Weigands are owners of Valia Excavating & Septic Services, LLC.
The proposed holding tank would measure 140 by 120 feet, with a maximum depth of eight feet. The Weigands also would spread some of the material they would collect from septic and holding tanks on their agricultural land in Sumner.
According to the Jefferson County Zoning Department, the tank would exist within 5,500 feet of Lake Koshkonong.
Prior to the county board's approval of the rezoning from Agricultural A-1 to A-2 to allow for the pit, the board of supervisors heard from several residents of the area opposed to it. The board also received correspondence from the Sumner town board, which also has come out as against the storage facility. There were, however, some residents of Sumner who spoke to supervisors in favor of the tank.
Seventy-eight-year-old Sandra Hynes led off public comment from those against the rezoning. She said she and her husband built a house near the site of the proposed tank and have lived there for 50 years.
She said she does not want the odors and potential contamination of her property that sometimes comes with such structures.
"My husband and I are very concerned about the untreated septic waste that is being spread in our township," Hynes said. "This waste is running into our groundwater, and into the creeks and lakes. We depend on our elected officers to protect us from things like this. This practice not only ruins our water, but also smells so bad that our property values will go down if any new people in this area get a whiff of this happening."
She said she has new neighbors who recently purchased a house down the hill from where the sludge is being spread.
"They had no idea about this," Hynes said. “They have a new baby now and you can bet they are not going to be very happy when they get a smell of Franz and Vickie Weigand's waste storage business.
“Being concerned Sumner township residents for 50 years, we are asking you to not allow a holding tank to be placed in our township,” she added. “Please think how you would feel if you had this happen to your groundwater and lake, or you could not open your windows because of the stench."
Hynes’ husband, Richard, added he fears the tank eventually would crack, and human waste and other contaminants would enter the groundwater. He then urged board denial of the rezoning.
Speakers in favor of the business said the proposed site meets all state Department of Natural Resources and other requirements, and should be allowed to operate.
Cindy Hamre Incha said that what is being proposed is a DNR, state-approved system. She said the concerns of those against the rezoning and conditional use permit were not based on science.
"You have to look at the facts and figures," Hamre Incha said.
Franz Weigand called his waste-handling operation one of "small volume" and said his business abides by all DNR and other rules.
"We want to make this a better business, make it more organic and more efficient," he said. "And if you're a farmer, you have to be efficient, or you will be an ex-farmer."
One man who lives near the Weigand property said the county board should take into consideration all who live in Sumner, "not just one family."
Jefferson County Corporation Counsel J. Blair Ward said the county complied with the law in approving the rezoning, but noted that the Town of Sumner Board now has 40 days to "disapprove" of the county board's decision. The town board's disapproval would mean the rezoning could not occur.
