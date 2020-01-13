JEFFERSON — When Jen Pinnow, executive director of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, entered the County-City Credit Union last week, it wasn't to conduct financial business.
After a swift stop in one of the credit union's private offices, Pinnow was able to pull together a full staff meeting to announce that the local financial cooperative had been named the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce's “Business of the Year.”
The honor will be presented during the chamber's annual dinner set Thursday, Jan. 30, at 13 East.
The award is given annually to a business which has demonstrated leadership in and service to the local community.
Announcing the award, Pinnow pointed to the business' community-mindedness, which has included educational programs and service to the Jefferson schools and contributions to local charity drives.
In fact, rather than doing a more traditional gift exchange at Christmastime, employees at the FCCU collect for charity instead.
County-City Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative, serving people who live or work in Jefferson County, the City of Watertown, the City of Whitewater or the Village of Cambridge or immediate family members of FCCU members.
The credit union offers checking, savings, loans, mortgages and insurance, among other financial products.
The business has many longtime employees, a testament to the business' and employees' commitment to the local community.
The member-owned and -controlled credit union was established in 1963 and initially service City of Jefferson and Jefferson County employees. In 1984, it became a community credit union and adopted its current name.
The institution since has grown to have $25 million in assets, with 3,300 members.
Most of the business' employees were able to be present for the big announcement last Thursday.
Employees include President Beth Krahn, Vice President and senior loan officer Denise Wild, financial solutions officer Karen Warnlof, loan officer Kelly Becker, loan processor Sue Brunck, administrative manager Bonnie Buergher, admninistrative assistant Marge Schmuhl, senior member service specialist Kymm Scott, member service advisor Pam Rockstroh, member service specialist Liz Fiene, (bilingual) Hispanic outreach coordinator Vianey Haas, bilingual member service specialist Maribel Reu, bilingual member service specialist Alicia Meneses, bilingual member service specialist Jhoana Hernandez; bilingual member service specialist Yuri Saldana, member service specialist Brittney Bear, and member service specialist Cynthia Ramirez.
The credit union is overseen by a board of directors, including Chairman Dale Lutz, Vice Chairman Andrew Bare, Secretary Shannon Statz, Treasurer Diana Weinheimer-Webber, and directors Patty Achilli, Keith Meske, and Corina Anderson.
The business regularly participates in community activities, including teaching Junior Achievement classes and helping with Jefferson High School's “Reality Day,” aimed at readying high school students for the financial demands of independent living.
Employees also have served in various positions with the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce and Jefferson's Gemuetlichkeit Days German-heritage organization.
The credit union is located at 106 E. John St., Jefferson.
