There were plenty of big stories in Jefferson County during 2019, including a school district fighting to stay open, a few high-profile court cases and even the weather, which was snowing when it should have been warm out, and warm when it should have been snowing.
We got to meet interesting people like former U.S. Navy frogman John Wolfram. The Fort Atkinson native was part of the Apollo 11 landing mission and came to the city to speak about that event 50 years later. And we also met a Fort resident who takes his pet snake and dog for a walk.
Here is the countdown of the top five local stories of 2019:
5. Felony charges being filed against two Jefferson County law enforcement officers.
In March, former Jefferson Police Officer Daniel R. Johnson was charged with two counts of misconduct in public office. Nine months later, in December, a former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy, Janelle Gericke, was charged with one count of felony burglary.
Johnson’s charges came after he allegedly used his position of authority to leverage sexual favors from a woman in exchange for confidential police information. These occurred in Johnson’s squad car while he was on duty, according to the criminal complaint.
Gericke was fired from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in July and charges against her were filed in mid-December. She was caught breaking into the homes of coworkers, acquaintances and people at their loved ones’ funerals, according to the complaint. After the sheriff’s office became suspicious of her involvement when she was caught on security footage, the investigation was handed over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Gericke made her initial appearance in court Monday (see related story on page A1) and Johnson’s next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17.
4. Trial of Warriors and Wizards Festival promoter.
More than a year after the 2018 Warriors and Wizards Festival in Jefferson made more than $50,000 disappear, organizer Scott W. Cramer was sentenced to jail time and probation on one count of theft-false representation.
Cramer, 59, of Beloit, formerly of Edgerton, entered a no-contest plea to the felony charge on Nov. 14 and Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge William Gruber found him guilty. The fest promoter bounced checks and maxed credit cards when paying vendors and entertainers for their services at the festival.
Gruber sentenced Cramer to two years’ imprisonment and three years on extended supervision. The judge then stayed this sentence and placed Cramer on probation for three years.
The terms of probation call for 30 days in the Jefferson County Jail with Huber work-release privileges. They also order him to comply with assessment, counseling and treatment; to maintain employment or enrollment in an educational program; and to not operate, organize or be employed for any Wizard and Warriors Festival or similar entertainment event.
3. Coming in third for this year’s top story is a favorite topic in the State of Wisconsin. No, not the Packers, but the weather.
On Jan. 30, 2019, a blast of polar air enveloped much of the Midwest, closing schools and businesses and straining infrastructure with some of the lowest temperatures in a generation.
The deep freeze, which snapped rail lines and canceled hundreds of flights, brought temperatures as cold as those in the Arctic. Heavily dressed repair crews hustled to keep water mains and gas pipes working.
Chicago dropped to a low of around minus 23 degrees Fahrenheit, slightly above the city’s lowest-ever reading of minus 27 from January 1985. Milwaukee had similar conditions. Minneapolis recorded minus 27. Sioux Falls, South Dakota, saw minus 25.
Wind chills reportedly made it feel like minus 50 or worse and kept most people in Jefferson County and elsewhere at home.
After a pleasant summer, severe weather hit the area. An early October tornado developed near Fort Atkinson. Seventeen minutes later, a second twister formed near Rome.
The severe storm, which damaged trees and homes around the area, was determined by the National Weather Service (NWS) to have spawned two tornadoes in Jefferson County.
The Rome tornado was the more powerful of the two. It began around the intersection of Froelich Road and Pioneer Drive, according to NWS. This tornado was classified as an EF1 with its estimated peak winds of 100 mph.
The Fort Atkinson tornado — the weaker one — began near County Highway A and then moved southeast through the south side of Fort Atkinson, according to NWS. This tornado was classified as an EF0 with winds estimated to have peaked at 80 mph.
EF1 and EF0 tornadoes are the most common in Wisconsin, according to NWS meteorologist J.J. Wood. He said these classifications are made after the fact when crews can survey the damage and estimate the windspeed.
“A lot of the damage that’s looked at is the kind of tree damage that happens: Are branches snapped or are trees uprooted or totally wiped out?” Wood said. “Those are the things we look for to determine how strong the winds might have been.”
While Wood said these two classifications are on the weaker side of these types of weather events, there still is a risk when winds get this high.
Shortly after this, Wisconsin had its snowiest October on record. And the winner for best Halloween costume goes to ... Mother Nature for dressing as Old Man Winter.
Six inches of slushy snow blanketed Jefferson County on that day, causing numerous traffic runoffs and driving problems for commuters on their way to work.
Pumpkins throughout the area were covered in snow as parts of Wisconsin officially captured the snowiest October on record.
State records for snow totals are kept for Madison and Milwaukee, where Halloween became the snowiest day on record for October.
In Madison, snow totals from Monday and Thursday added up to 8 inches, also a record.
After the snow came the warm temperatures, with many days in December hitting more than 50 degrees.
In addition, the weird weather meant high water throughout Jefferson County, starting in winter, continuing into spring and then fall.
2. Palmyra-Eagle Area School District.
Meetings to decide the fate of the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District took place during November and December after the board of education voted to move forward with dissolution of the district. That was in the wake of a failed operating referendum.
In front of large crowds, officials from Palmyra-Eagle got to hear about potential landing spots for their student if the district is dissolved and must become part of another district.
The crowd in Palmyra-Eagle High School’s gym heard presentations from six area school districts that talked about financial issues, busing problems and not wanting to take on more debt.
“This wasn’t them bidding on us. This was a game of hot potato,” Scott Hoff, Palmyra-Eagle board of education president, said after one of the presentations.
Hoff said the Palmyra-Eagle school board over the past year has looked at every option — from closing its two elementary schools and creating a K-12 building, to finding out if consolidating with a neighboring district would be an option.
“There is no proposal that doesn’t come with a fatal flaw,” Hoff said.
The question of whether to dissolve the school district heated up during April’s election when voters shot down a nonrecurring four-year operational referendum that asked residents for $1.75 million the first year and climbed each year until reaching $4 million the fourth year. The vote was 2,276 “no” votes to 1,473 “yes” votes.
The district is facing almost $13 million in debt, and if it stays open in the fall of 2020, it will have a deficit.
With so much information to take in, the state board has little time to make a decision by Jan. 15, 2020.
1. Jury finds former Fort Atkinson priest not guilty of molestation.
A Jefferson County jury on Sept. 13, 2019, found a former Fort Atkinson priest not guilty of molesting an altar boy more than a decade ago.
After Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge William Hue read the verdict of not guilty in the trial of former St. Joseph Catholic Church priest William A. Nolan, the packed courtroom erupted with cries of “God is good.”
Nolan had been accused of molesting a middle school-aged altar boy while he served at St. Joseph’s church around 2007. The jury of three women and nine men acquitted him of five charges of sexual assault of a child under 16, each of which carried a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
At the end of the week-long trial in which both the alleged victim, now a 26-year-old California resident, and Nolan testified, the jury took four hours to decide the 66-year-old priest’s fate.
“Very, very stressful,” is how Nolan described the trial. “I knew I was telling the truth. And I knew there were gaps and there were so many inconsistencies with the accuser’s stories, and I felt that would eventually be discovered.”
