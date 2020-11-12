ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The open week must be feeling a lot like the offseason for first-year Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: virtual meetings, with the players instructed to stay away from the facility for COVID-19 reasons.
The pandemic disrupted McCarthy’s plan for getting his program going, and injuries derailed the season once it started, most notably the broken ankle that sidelined star quarterback Dak Prescott for the year.
Even though McCarthy’s Dallas debut is all but wrecked just nine games in, owner Jerry Jones and his son, chief operating officer Stephen Jones, believe they picked the right replacement for Jason Garrett, who was in charge for nearly a decade.
“Absolutely. Unequivocal,” Stephen Jones said when asked if McCarthy would return in 2021 regardless of the finish to a so-far dismal 2-7 season.
“I’ve got my man and I’ve got the way to handle through these tough times,” Jerry Jones said on his radio show recently.
The Cowboys had to stay away from headquarters during their open week because a positive COVID-19 test for Pittsburgh tight end Vance McDonald turned up a day after he played 24 snaps in the Steelers’ 24-19 victory over Dallas.
Assuming there isn’t an outbreak among Dallas players, they should be back to in-person work Monday before returning Nov. 22 at Minnesota.
Dallas hopes backup QB Andy Dalton is back by then. He made two starts in Prescott’s place before getting a concussion against Washington, then went on the COVID-19 list about the time he was expected to clear concussion protocols.
As a result, the the Cowboys have had four starting quarterbacks in a span of five weeks after already having lost their tight end (Blake Jarwin, knee) and both tackles (Tyron Smith, neck; La’el Collins, hip) to season-ending injuries.
“We still have to line up and play like everybody else and we’re getting better as a football team,” McCarthy said. “But it’s like anything in life, you don’t really appreciate it as much until you don’t have it. Not having the offseason program, and things like that, it’s been challenging.”
