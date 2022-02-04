JEFFERSON - The disbanding of Jefferson's Council for the Performing Arts marks the end of an era for the Jefferson community. However, the organization leaves a legacy in the boost it has given the arts in the local area.
With the closing of the CPA office, a large collection of memorabilia from throughout the nonprofit's nearly five decades of existence has now gone to the Jefferson Historical Museum.
In honor of the CPA's contributions to the local community, museum staff has created a temporary exhibit featuring the CPA and its history. The official exhibit will be up through this May, and then will be taken down, with a smaller exhibit becoming part of the museum's permanent collection.
Meanwhile, all of the CPA posters, programs, scrapbooks and photos will be available for those researching the community organization.
In its heyday, the CPA presented seven to 10 professionally produced touring companies a year featuring music, theater, dance, and comedy.
In addition, the CPA's educational outreach program sponsored matinees for school-age children, "informances" for businesses, artist-in-residence programs for schools and workshops for multi-age students and for the developmentally disabled population of greater Jefferson County.
Finally, the organization also traditionally put on two community theater productions each year, involving some 175 community members.
There is no doubt the Council for Performing Arts greatly widened locals' exposure to theater, music and dance from a whole variety of cultures and traditions, but the best thing about the local performing arts organization in museum curator Vicki Schicker's mind was how it brought local folks together to celebrate the arts.
Some found their place on stage, under the limelights in one of the CPA's many locally produced shows. Others worked behind the scenes backstage, in marketing, or serving as ushers at a multitude of events.
"I love how the CPA got so many locals involved," Schicker said.
