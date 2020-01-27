JEFFERSON — Tomorrow’s Hope is hosting a craft and vendor fair at Jefferson High School Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Held in conjunction with the Jefferson Recreation Department Youth Basketball Tournament, more than 40 vendors have registered to sell their items and there also will be a 50/50 raffle. For more information, visit tomorrowshope.org or contact them by phone at (920) 674-8967.
Ruth Fenske, longtime Tomorrow’s Hope volunteer and show coordinator, states, “The goal is to give the community some unique and one-of-a-kind handmade items to purchase and to support the small businesses that donate items to our events. Come see what creative ideas and gifts they have.”
Vendors are asked to donate an item that will be used for the raffle at Hoops for Hope on Feb. 15. Items on sale will include: Hand-decorated sugar cookies; wax warmers and melts; scented soaps; Tupperware; pickled food; soy candles in upcycled bottles and cans; hand-crafted custom wood and epoxy art; jewelry; educational board games; custom tumbler cups; ceramic ware; Color Street nail polish; books; Thirty One bags; clothing; yard games; and more.
Keeping it local always has been important to Tomorrow’s Hope and to the Jefferson community. All proceeds will go toward funding initiatives for Hoops for Hope on Feb. 15 which will raise money to benefit area cancer patients with services previously unavailable in Jefferson County.
All proceeds will benefit funding initiatives for Hoops for Hope on Feb. 15. Tomorrow’s Hope, Inc. is a Jefferson-based nonprofit that understands the touch of life-limiting illness changes everything and impacts everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.