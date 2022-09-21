Alliant Energy Construction Manager Randy Bermke, left, listens as Alliant's Site Construction Manager Barry Crays points east and discusses work in another portion of the Crawfish River Solar Project's site Wednesday.
When operational, the solar panels at the Crawfish River Solar Project will be able to rotate to follow the sun throughout the day. They also may be rotated to protect them from potentially damaging precipitation, such as hail.
MADISON — Despite pandemic supply chain issues experienced in almost every construction project these days, it appears the Crawfish River Solar Project being undertaken by Alliant Energy, will be up and running on time — meaning by the end of this year.
Alliant's officials took the Daily Union on a tour of the ever-evolving, 450-acre facility in the rolling hills west of Jefferson on Wednesday afternoon and the future power-generation farm was abuzz with activity.
Many workers from Alliant's contractors and subcontractors were seen operating heavy machinery, while others did more delicate work atop piers that will go on to hold the large, blue solar panels that soak up the sun's rays to generate clean electrical power. When complete, these panels will number more than 200,000.
When it is operational in the coming months, the Crawfish River solar array will generate 75-megawatts at its location in the Town of Jefferson just south of Highway 18 and north of County Highway J.
Alliant representatives said that, once it is operational, the project will generate enough electricity to power nearly 20,000 Wisconsin homes.
Construction on the project began in spring of 2022 after the project transitioned from the ownership of Ranger Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments to Alliant Energy.
Chris Caporale, communications partner with Alliant Energy, said Wednesday that his firm is making significant solar investments in south central Wisconsin, including the Crawfish River Project, as part of its long-term plans.
The construction portion of the portion of the Jefferson County solar project has created created hundreds of jobs, spurred economic development locally and, according to Alliant officials, "will deliver long-term cost savings for Wisconsin customers.” It remains to be seen exactly how many employees will be needed to maintain operations at the site.
During construction Wednesday, more than 230 workers were present.
“Combined, the town and county will receive an estimated $300,000 in annual shared revenues for the next 30 years to be used as determined by local communities and their elected officials,” Alliant stated.
In May of 2020, Alliant Energy introduced its plan to construct six large-scale solar projects in Wisconsin. Then, in March 2021, the company announced plans to build six more projects, making Alliant Energy the largest owner and operator of solar energy in the state of Wisconsin. This is in accordance with Alliant Energy’s Clean Energy Blueprint, an outline of the company’s acceleration and transition to clean energy.
In total, Alliant Energy has proposed 12 solar projects planned for nine Wisconsin counties. Collectively, they will add nearly 1,100 MW of solar energy generation to the state’s energy grid, enough to power nearly 300,000 homes. Along with other initiatives in the Clean Energy Blueprint, these projects will help customers avoid more than $2 billion in long-term costs. They will also deliver steady revenue through new construction opportunities, create an estimated 2,000 construction jobs and provide approximately $300 million in revenues to local communities and landowners over an estimated project lifespan of 30 years, the company said.
Other counties to get Alliant solar installations include Green, Richland, Grant, Rock, Sheboygan, Waushara and Wood. Two locations in Dodge County, Beaver Dam and Springfield, are also scheduled to have solar installations.
According to Alliant Energy, solar generating projects have a low profile and are almost silent. They generate zero emissions, odors or harmful byproducts. During operation, planted prairie grasses and pollinator habitats create a hospitable environment for pollinating insects and birds. When the project reaches the end of its useful life — approximately 30 years — as part of a regulatory agreement, Alliant Energy can choose to extend the project timeline or remove the equipment and restore the land for use as desired, including for agriculture.
Caporale said the Crawfish River solar farm could last beyond three decades if Alliant chooses to extend its life. If the site is decommissioned, it could be returned to farmland, said Alliant Energy Site Construction Manager Barry Crays.
