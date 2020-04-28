Editor, Daily Union:
An American Red Cross blood drive was held at the Community Center in Johnson Creek on April 23.
With 64 presenting donors, 58 good units of blood were collected. Those units have the potential to save 174 lives. A huge thank you to everyone who came to support this event.
Presenting donors were: Karissa Albertz, Sue Andersen, Anna Bauer-Baxter, Charlene Berg, Keith Berg, Alan Brawders, Teresa Brawders, Jamie Carlson, Rabecca Cole, Joshua Coppernoll, Stacy Coppernoll, Ross Davis, Debra Dorn, Paula Dowling, Richard Dowling, Hattie Earl, Douglas Edl, Nina Ellis, Rhonda Emrath, Thad Florczak, Linda Ganzow, Donna Gard, Andrea Geyer, Sharon Gottschalk, Sophia Gratz, Karen Greenwald, Terry Helman, Pam Hill, Tracy Jurczyk, Charles Kapp, Wendy Keeser, Jean Klug, Butch Klug, Amber Kruesel, Christopher Kruesel, Charles Learman, Kaelene Lohneis, Lorna Lovett, James Macleod, Curtis McDonald, Kathern McHugh, Lynn Mehringer, Allison Mertens, Chuck Moehling, David Morstad, Kim Musel, Kameron Perry, Kelsey Perry, Laurie Petrie, Kay Reinders, Kevin Rickerman, Tina Roehl, Kathleen Rueth, Richard Schloemer, Neil Schumann, Gunnor Shilkey, Debra Topel, Heather Webb, Debra Werner, Madeleine Wieder, Jessica Willie, Shirley Wilson, Roxanne Witte and Barry Wuchterl.
Each presenting donor received a Culver’s of Johnson Creek coupon for the “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” campaign donated by the local Culver’s.
A special thank you to Scott Clark of Johnson Creek Culver’s for sponsoring this.
Thank you to the Red Cross for donating snack bags, juice and water for the canteen.
Thank you to the Village of Johnson Creek for the use of the Community Center space to better accommodate the needs of the drive during the COVID19 pandemic. Volunteers were Norma Werner and Sally Albertz.
Since there always is a need for blood, take time to “Give the Gift of Life” when the opportunity arises.
The next American Red Cross Blood Drives in Johnson Creek will be at St. John’s on Thursday, June 18, and Thursday, Aug. 13. Schedules for these dates already are up and appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.com or call 1-800-733-2767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.