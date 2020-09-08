Ava Vesperman started the trend.
Several others followed in her footsteps.
That trend? High school freshmen making a name for themselves early in the cross country season.
In the first high school cross country meet of the season that featured local teams, Vesperman — a L-Cat freshman — finished first overall at the Palmyra-Eagle Invitational.
Vesperman has finished first in all three of Lake Mills’ races this season and continues to improve.
“Since the high school and middle school ran at several meets together last season, I was pretty familiar with Ava’s talent,” L-Cat head coach Dan Zaeske said. “I knew that we would have something very special to look forward to.
“As far as performance goes, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Maybe most impressive about Vesperman is she’s doing it on one of the best Division 2 teams in the state. The girl L-Cats took 10th at the Division 2 state meet last season. The team returns most of its state runners, who are majority seniors.
“There are so many things that impress me about this freshman,” Zaeske said. “She reminds me so much of my senior girls when they were freshmen, with the way they all love to compete.”
Despite being maybe the best runner on the team to start the season, Vesperman continues to seek advice from her tenured teammates.
“Ava is always seeking wisdom from her coaches and veteran teammates in order to better herself,” Zaeske said.
If there is a state meet, the L-Cats could be in for a special season.
“She has a bright future ahead of her and I truly believe she has the potential to be a conference champ and state qualifier for years to come.”
Stricker finding stride
Over in Fort Atkinson, freshman Ben Stricker has emerged as the Blackhawks’ top runner. He finished first overall at the Glenn Herold Invitational. Despite it being a two-team invitational, Stricker’s race was impressive.
He clocked in a minute faster than any of his Fort Atkinson teammates.
“I have known Ben for several years,” Fort Atkinson head coach Chick Westby said. “We think he is coming into the season extremely fit and ready to race.”
Despite his freshman status, Stricker comes in as an experienced runner. He has spent several years running cross country and road races around the area.
“He comes to our program with a racing maturity and savvy that few high school athletes possess,” Westby said.
“Ben has set some high, yet realistic goals for cross country.”
D/C freshmen catching on
Speaking of high goals, the Deerfield/Cambridge boys returns its entire roster from last year’s state team that took ninth overall. The co-op adds another key piece in freshman Martin Kimmel.
Even with a veteran roster, Kimmel placed third overall at the CamRock Invitational last Thursday. In the girls race, freshman Mara Brown placed as the runner-up at CamRock and finished first on her team.
“I was very familiar with them and aware of their abilities,” Deerfield/Cambridge head coach Matt Polzin said. “Both had been very successful in our middle school program.
“I had a good feeling they would both contribute right away, but never want to assume anything out of a freshman before we see how they do with the jump to a 5k race. I knew they both could do what they have done but I am very impressed nonetheless.”
Like the other local freshmen standouts, the duo’s savviness goes beyond their years.
“Martin isn’t afraid to race up with our upperclassmen,” Polzin said. “He has stepped right in as if he has been part of the team for years. Mara seems to have a good internal ability to pace herself. Not every kid gets that right away.
Not every freshman gets it right away in cross country, but a few local ones are catching on just fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.