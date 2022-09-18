RACINE — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team placed third while the girls finished 11th at the Angel Invitational hosted by Racine St. Catherine’s on Saturday.

“This was a large meet on a great course,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. “With 40 teams entered, this was the biggest field we will see all season. The varsity runners had to adapt to a change in plans when an unexpected beehive emergency necessitated a change of the course.”

