Fort Atkinson
Last season’s recap: Jenna Lovejoy capped off a wonderful high school career with a 19th-place finish at the Division 1 state cross country meet. Lovejoy — who will run collegiately at UW- La Crosse — was the lone state qualifier for both the girls and boys.
The girls team finished fourth at the Badger South Conference meet, while the boys took 11th.
Coach’s resume: Chick Westby enters his 19th season as the Fort Atkinson cross country coach.
Top returners: Seniors Gini Cooper and Mary Ellen Moran, along with juniors Jada Zorn and Kat Kessler will lead the girls team. Kessler took 10th at the Badger South Conference meet last season. She also took 23rd at the Kettle Moraine sectional in 2019.
On the boys side, senior Cory Pfeifer and sophomore Anthony Henrichon are set to be the Blackhawks lead returning runners. Henrichon finished second among Fort Atkinson runner’s last season at the sectional meet.
Departing players: The girls team comes back relatively intact, with Lovejoy being the biggest loss for the Blackhawks.
“I am excited to see if they pick up where they left off last year,” Westby said.
The Blackhawk boys lose a couple of seniors from last year’s team — including Jacob Holmes — who was the team’s top performer at the conference and sectional meets.
“We are looking forward to seeing the younger runners step it up,” Westby said. “Based on what we have seen so far, we feel that is happening.”
Season thoughts: “Each day we have with them (players) is a gift,” Westby said. “We feel so fortunate to be able to run. Even without our normal invitationals and tournament meets, the veterans are excited to see how much they can improve from last year and the new runners are looking forward to learning how to race faster.”
Lake Mills
Last season’s recap: The Lake Mills girls cross country team finished 10th at the Division 2 state meet, while the boys team ended its season placing 11th at a Division 2 sectional in Whitewater. The girls team also won the Capitol North championship in 2019.
Coach’s resume: Dan Zaeske enters his fourth year with the L-Cats. Zaeske has taken a Lake Mills team to state all three of his previous years and has won a conference championship in all three of his years as well.
Top returners: The girls return a talented group of seniors, led by team captain Lauren Winslow. Winslow placed 32nd at the state meet last season, with fellow seniors Brooke Fair, Reese Willie, Jade Pitta and Ava Wollin also all placing at the state meet in 2019.
Senior Quentin Saylor had the boys’ top placement at the sectional last season.
Between the boys and girls teams, the L-Cats return 14 seniors.
Departing players: The girls lose No. 1 runner Stacie Dressel, who earned the L-Cats’ top spot at the state meet last season.
“I know Lauren (Winslow) is ready to take on this role and earn the title of MVP just like she did her sophomore season,” Zaeske said.
Season thoughts: “This upcoming season, our team will be prepared for anything that happens,” Zaeske said. “This senior group of athletes is determined to leave their mark as the best cross country class in Lake Mills history. They have already rewritten the record books and seek one last opportunity to pad those stats.”
Deerfield/Cambridge
Last season’s recap: The Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team fulfilled its top-10 goal at the Division 2 state meet by finishing ninth overall. The Cambridge girls co-op placed eighth at a Division 2 sectional in Whitewater.
The boys were the runner-ups in the Capitol South, while the girls took third.
Coach’s resume: It’s year 22 for Matt Polzin, who has coached the co-op for the last 21 seasons.
Top returners: On the boys side, D/C returns its entire roster from last year’s state meet. Zach Huffman returns after a 15th-place finish at state last season. Jack Nikolay also comes back as a state qualifier, someone Polzin noted will be a key senior leader.
Gillian Thompson leads a young girls team.
Departing players: The boys return their entire state-qualifying team. Liam Brown and J.J. Jones were both hurt at the end of last season and could challenge for a varsity spot, according to Polzin.
Freshman Mara Brown is expected to step in and contribute right away for a girls team that lost several seniors.
Season thoughts: “A lot of uncertainty with sports right now,” Polzin said.
“But the attitude from our kids is they are ready to practice and compete after such a long layoff. And a socially distanced sport by its nature is just good for the mental health of the kids.”
Lakeside Lutheran
Last season’s recap: August Gresens closed out his cross country career by placing 69th at the boys Division 2 state meet. Abigail Minning placed 87th overall at the girls state meet as a freshman. Both the girls and boys took fourth at the Capitol North Conference meet.
Top returners: Minning will look to build on a special freshman season for the Warriors. She placed sixth overall at the conference meet last season and ran the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids in 21 minutes, 16 seconds. The now sophomore qualified for state by finishing ninth at Lakeside’s sectional meet.
On the boys side, junior Jonathan Abel looks to fill in for Gresens as the Warriors’ top runner.
Departing players: Lakeside’s biggest loss comes from state-qualifying Gresens. On the girls side, Kristin Karas finished third for Lakeside at the sectional meet. The Warriors lose her to graduation.
Season thoughts: Minning accomplished something as a freshman very few runners do. She’ll likely be the racer to watch this season for the Warriors and looks to have another shot at postseason success if the WIAA allows it.
Palmyra-Eagle
Last season’s recap: Ally Czeshinski was the fifth straight Palmyra-Eagle girls runner to qualify for the state meet. Czeshinski finished 49th at the Division 3 state meet.
The Panther boys placed second at the 15-team Trailways Conference meet last season.
Coach’s resume: Joel Tortomasi is in his 17th season as the Panthers’ head coach. Tortomasi also is the track and field coach and helped Palmyra-Eagle to a fifth-place finish at state in 2017.
Top returners: Czeshinski returns for her senior season as a three-time state qualifier and a two-time Trailways first-team selection. She’s the only three-time academic all-state runner in school history.
“She has managed to continue to be highly competitive for years due to her strength, intelligence and persistence despite occasional injuries,” Tortomasi said.
Michaela Jones comes back as a senior. She qualified for state her freshman season. Junior Madyson Nettesheim also looks to be a sound contributor for the girl Panthers.
The boys bring back seniors Jacob Stroh, Fischer Schneider and Logan Woessner. Stroh is a two-time all-conference finisher and ran the 10th fastest 5k in school history.
Departing players: The boys lost a large contingent of seniors that were the core of the program, but look to replace the lost production with a new senior class.
The girls graduated no runners.
Season thoughts: “We are a much smaller team,” Tortomasi said. “However, we have a significant depth of racing experience.”
Johnson Creek
Last season’s recap: The Bluejays sent one runner — Hannah Constable — to the WIAA Division 3 state meet.
Coach’s resume: Co-head coach Brett Perucco enters his sixth year with the program, while co-head coach Chad Hayes enters year three.
Top returners: Dylan Gruss comes back as a senior after he finished seventh at the Trailways Conference meet. Gruss placed 25th at the Whitewater Division 3 sectional meet, missing out on the state meet.
Hayes noted Gruss’ motivation and work ethic as his best qualities.
Departing players: The Johnson Creek girls lose three runners, including Constable. Constable finished ninth at the Division 3 state meet last season. The former Bluejay is now racing for the University of Minnesota track and field team.
Season thoughts: “With everything that has transpired in the past six months due to COVID, we are approaching the season with a positive mindset,” Hayes said. “We will embrace every day and cherish the opportunity to practice and if/when we get to compete, we will give it our absolute best.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.