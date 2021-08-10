Jefferson
Last season’s recap: Both the Jefferson girls and boys earned runner-up honors at the Rock Valley Conference meet last season. Mason Marin and Makenzie Hottinger qualified for the state meet for the boys and girls’ teams, respectively.
Coach’s resume: Megan Carstens enters her 10th season coaching the Eagles in 2021.
Top returners: Marin looks to build on his state-qualifying season last year. He also was a first-team all conference selection in the Rock Valley as a junior.
“He’s an exceptionally hard worker, goal driven and a grinder,” Carstens said.
Sawyer Thorp comes off a strong track season that saw him take third in the 800 meter run, as well as being part of the winning 4x400 relay team.
“He likes to push the pace and race to his limit,” Carstens said.
Nicholas Hottinger was also part of the Eagles’ state championship team in track.
“He was a varsity runner for us last year and is motivated to improve this year,” Carstens said.
Aaron Johnson also looks to be in the mix to be a strong runner for the Jefferson boys.
The girls will be led by Ava Gallardo, Jocelyn Ramirez and Julia Ball. Carstens called both Gallardo and Ramirez hard workers.
“Jocelyn is naturally talented and a hard worker, which makes a deadly combo,” Carstens said.
Julia Ball — a standout on the softball team’s state tournament squad — was part of Jefferson’s state qualifying cross country team as a freshman. Ball suffered a season-ending injury as a sophomore.
“We are excited to have her back on the team for her senior season,” Carstens said.
Departing players: Of the Eagles’ 28 runners last season, 14 were seniors.
“They were talented, hard working and a tight group of athletes,” Carstens said. “They definitely left their mark on our program and will be missed greatly. We have key runners returning on both sides that are ready to step into leadership roles. We will also have a strong group of freshmen joining the team.”
Season thoughts: “We are excited for the upcoming cross country season,” Carstens said. “We were grateful to have the opportunity to compete in the spring, but it will be nice to return to our regular schedule and courses. Half of our team last year were seniors. They will be missed, but we have a great group of freshmen and other newcomers stepping up this year. We have a solid group of leaders in our upperclassmen ready to lead the way. We are looking forward to another great season.”
Fort Atkinson
Last season’s recap: The Fort Atkinson boys took sixth at subsectionals, while the girls placed seventh. Ben Stricker and Jada Zorn just missed out on qualifying for the sectional race.
Coach’s resume: Chick Westby will be the Blackhawks coach for the 20th season in 2021.
Top returners: After a breakout freshman campaign, Stricker returns as a second-year runner. Stricker also will be joined by junior Anthony Henrichon as another standout racer for Fort.
The girls’ team brings back its top racer in Zorn — who enters her senior season.
Departing players: Gini Cooper and Mary Ellen Moran, along with Cory Pfeifer are among Blackhawks runners who graduated.
Season thoughts: “This season is wide open for us with so many new faces,” Westby said. “Last year our teams were so different because girls swim was the only other fall sport and we had a large number of ‘crossover’ athletes. It will be tremendously exciting at the first meet to see who will rise up to fill our varsity spots.”
Whitewater
Last season’s recap: The Whitewater boys took fourth at the Rock Valley meet, while the Whippets girls finished eighth at the conference meet. At sectionals the boys finished fifth and the girls placed ninth.
Coach’s resume: Chad Carstens enters his 18th season coaching — 11 as a head coach and seven as an assistant.
Top returners: Senior Cooper Hammond, junior CJ Tomomitsu and sophomore Nate Holden will be joined by incoming freshman Jack Hefty to make up the core of the boys team.
Seniors Sophie Walton, Gwen Truesdale, Olive Coburn, Trinity Nickels and junior Caelyn Caputo all competed at sectionals last season and are eligible to return this year.
“There is a core group of senior girls that are not only incredible leaders but also bring experience to the team,” Carstens said. “ I am eager to see how much the girls team progresses throughout the season.”
Departing players: The Whitewater girls lost just one runner, while the boys graduated three — including two-time state qualifier Trenten Zahn.
Season thoughts: “The program has seen strong numbers for both sides at sign up and grown over the summer,” Carstens said. “There has been a core group meeting weekly for running. I see these as all positive cultural changes within the team because of the push from the upperclassmen. Like any season, I am eager to work with them this season and see them grow through the sport of cross country.”
Lake Mills
Last season’s recap: The Lake Mills girls put together one of the best seasons in program history when the L-Cats took first in 11 of 13 meets, won the Capitol Conference, earned subsectional and sectional titles and placed fourth at the WIAA state meet.
The boys earned two first-place finishes and took sixth at the conference meet. The L-Cat boys also took seventh at subsectionals.
Coach’s resume: After three seasons as an assistant, Greg Banes will take over for his first season as Lake Mills’ head coach.
Top returners: Junior Jenna Hosey and sophomore Ava Vesperman both helped the girls team to a state appearance last season. Banes described Hosey as resilient, enthusiastic, positive, patient and experienced.
Vesperman — who was a standout as a freshman — was described as motivated, unselfish, humble, focused and competitive by Banes.
For the boys, sophomore James Hafenstein returns as the team’s top runner.
Departing players: The girls team loses eight of 13 members, including a legendary senior class.
“Though you never replace athletes like Lauren Winslow, Brooke Fair and Jade Pitta, you allow their legacy to transcend with the returning athletes,” Banes said. “Four of our returners competed alongside those Lake Mills XC legends at the state meet last fall. Madi Hahn and Olivia Klubertanz are focused on the challenge and are confident heading into the season. Ava and Jenna will inspire and lead the team to allow their new incoming teammates to progress and flourish within the program.”
The boys team graduated four of seven members.
“We are grateful to quickly reload the roster, led by returners James Hafenstein and Landon Dierkes, along with incoming freshman Braxton Walter,” Banes said. “We also have five boys new to the sport joining the squad. Though the team will be young in age and experience, we are excited to allow these young athletes to grow and compete this upcoming season. They will make their mark.”
Season thoughts: “My excitement for this upcoming season is well overshadowed by this team's determination and focus toward their goals,” Banes said. “I know what is possible, and their belief will give these L-Cats a chance to let their excellence shine.”
Deerfield/Cambridge
Last season’s recap: The Deerfield/Cambridge boys won a sectional title last year and went on to take seventh at the state meet. The girls’ season ended in subsectionals.
Coach’s resume: Matt Polzin will be in his 23rd year coaching cross country, 22 of which have been with the Cambridge co-op. Polzin has helped the boys team to seven conference championships to go along with three state appearances. Under Polzin’s tenure, the girls have won four conference titles and have advanced to state three times.
Top returners: Seniors Zach Huffman and Carter Brown, junior Kalob Kimmel and sophomore Martin Kimmel were all part of Deerfield/Cambirdge’s state squad last season — with Huffman being the co-op’s top racer. Huffman placed inside the top 10 at the state meet last season.
On the girls’ side, sophomore Mara Brown returns after racing as an individual in the state meet last year as a freshman.
Departing players: The boys’ team loses three runners off its state team.
“The girls' numbers were low last year but we have most of them back,” Polzin said. “Runners that we hope can step up include Clay Heinlen on the boys side and Gillian Thompson on the girls side.”
Season thoughts: “The boys team is hoping to maintain the success they have been having and the girls team is hoping to build to some championships in the coming years.”
Johnson Creek
Last season’s recap: The Johnson Creek girls cross country team finished ninth at subsectionals last season, while the Bluejay boys fielded an incomplete team score. At the Trailways Conference meet, the Johnson Creek girls placed sixth and the boys took seventh.
Coach’s resume: Brett Perucco and Chad Hayes assume coaching duties for the Bluejays this season.
Top returners: Levi Berres, Travis Christensen, Dylan Thomas and Adriell Patterson highlight returning runners for Johnson Creek. Patterson competed in the 4x200 meter relay at the state track and field meet last season.
Departing players: Dylan Gruss — who placed 11th at the Trailways meet last season — is the lone loss for the boys’ team.
Season thoughts: Very excited about the number of kids coming out for cross country this year,” Hayes said. “We will have a full boys and girls team with multiple returning runners.”
