SAN FRANCISCO — In what has already been a rough start to the season for the Warriors, now Stephen Curry is down. A two-time MVP, Golden State’s longest-tenured player and its oldest at age 31. The heart and soul of his team.
Curry broke his left hand and became the latest injured Warriors player when he fell hard in the third quarter of another embarrassing defeat by Golden State, 121-110 to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. A CT scan will determine whether Curry needs surgery, the Warriors said.
“I just feel bad for him,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “When these guys who are the faces of the league go down it’s not good for the league, but especially someone like Steph, who’s done so much to raise the level of excitement here in the Bay Area and throughout the league.”
Curry drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court, with Baynes crashing onto Curry’s left hand. Curry grimaced in pain grabbing at his fingers then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.
“Aron Baynes came up after the game and just wanted to know how Steph was doing,” coach Steve Kerr said. “You could tell he felt really bad. It’s just a random basketball play, so stuff happens.”
LGBTQ Night
The Warriors held LGBTQ Night with a panel following the game featuring Golden State COO Rick Welts — the first openly gay NBA executive — WNBA and Olympic champion Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm and her partner, Megan Rapinoe, of the World Cup-winning U.S. women’s soccer team.
Kerr tried to connect with Rapinoe over the summer to have her speak to the World Cup basketball team he coached that went to China. It didn’t work out but he hoped to get a few minutes with her Wednesday.
“She’s such an incredible athlete and advocate and Sue has been one of the best women’s players in the game for a long time,” Kerr said. “I know Rick is close with both of them so it’s important I think, especially on a night like tonight where we’re celebrating the idea of being accepting of everyone, it’s great to have them here.”
The women also spoke to members of the Warriors organization earlier in the day.
Bird and the U.S. women’s basketball team play at Stanford on Saturday.
