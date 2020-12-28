MADISON (AP) - Two pharmacy chains have launched a massive effort Monday to inject tens of thousands of Wisconsin nursing home residents and workers with a COVID-19 vaccine, offering a sliver of hope to a population devastated by the runaway disease.
CVS Health and Walgreens teams started visiting homes and inoculating residents and staff with the Moderna vaccine Monday morning, said Rick Abrams, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Health Care Association/Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living. The nonprofit organization advocates for the state’s long-term care industry and residents. The effort is part of the chains’ plan to vaccinate residents and workers at long-term care facilities across all 50 states.
COVID-19 has proven especially deadly in the assisted living sector. According to the state Department of Health Services, 27% of the 4,711 people who have died from the disease in Wisconsin were long-term care residents.
“The mood, the feeling is one of great anticipation,” Abrams said of the vaccination effort.
