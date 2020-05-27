Fort Atkinson Track and field
Bryan Carrera
Kraymer Gladem
Mika Gutoski
Caleb Haffelder
Jacob Holmes
Jerid Siegel
Joseph Stiemke
Hayden Zachgo
Almira Ajdini
Lauren Bilau
Madelyn Hansen
Jenna Lovejoy
Ellianna Stine
Baseball
Seth Draeger
Ryan Hartman
Isaac Heederik
Conner Kienbaum
Cody Zahn
Branden Zastrow
Softball
Jaylin Burdick
Rhiley Frohmader
Jordan Kochendorfer
Abby Stine
Soccer
Signe Kind
Morgan Miles
Anna Schoenike
Vanessa Torres
Klaire Trieloff
Golf
Jake DeNucci
Tennis
Ansel Cruz
Tim Hoffman
Timothy Voelker
Cambridge Track and field
Kody Lewellin
Sophie Grieser
Kylie Nottestad
Aubrie Pero
Hailee Sundquist
Olivia Williams
Abby Thompson
Soccer
Aynsley Kauffman
Baseball
Anthony Amato
Tyler Curtis
Kolby Kapsner
Jordan Marty
Softball
Megan Bolger
Gracie Korth
Mary Hommen
Ashlyn Jarlsberg
Cieara Peters
Karyn Vethe
Payton Zibell
Golf
Drew Jeffery
Dane Jensen
Fritz Kaiser
Haden Hartwig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.