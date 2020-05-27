Fort Atkinson Track and field

Bryan Carrera

Kraymer Gladem

Mika Gutoski

Caleb Haffelder

Jacob Holmes

Jerid Siegel

Joseph Stiemke

Hayden Zachgo

Almira Ajdini

Lauren Bilau

Madelyn Hansen

Jenna Lovejoy

Ellianna Stine

Baseball

Seth Draeger

Ryan Hartman

Isaac Heederik

Conner Kienbaum

Cody Zahn

Branden Zastrow

Softball

Jaylin Burdick

Rhiley Frohmader

Jordan Kochendorfer

Abby Stine

Soccer

Signe Kind

Morgan Miles

Anna Schoenike

Vanessa Torres

Klaire Trieloff

Golf

Jake DeNucci

Tennis

Ansel Cruz

Tim Hoffman

Timothy Voelker

Cambridge Track and field

Kody Lewellin

Sophie Grieser

Kylie Nottestad

Aubrie Pero

Hailee Sundquist

Olivia Williams

Abby Thompson

Soccer

Aynsley Kauffman

Baseball

Anthony Amato

Tyler Curtis

Kolby Kapsner

Jordan Marty

Softball

Megan Bolger

Gracie Korth

Mary Hommen

Ashlyn Jarlsberg

Cieara Peters

Karyn Vethe

Payton Zibell

Golf

Drew Jeffery

Dane Jensen

Fritz Kaiser

Haden Hartwig

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.