TOWN OF CENTER (AP) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating what it calls the “complex, violent death” of an elderly woman.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Town of Center about 5:30 a.m. Monday after getting a 911 call from a relative who went to check on the woman. The victim was found dead in the garage.
Another relative in the house who was unaware the 911 call was made was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning as a person of interest in the case.
The sheriff’s office said it considers this an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.
