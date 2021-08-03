A critical and uniquely American institution is in trouble, experiencing a historical lack of trust and enthusiasm. Reformers are advocating for big, foundational change. Traditionalists are holding onto the past. There are outcries of cheating and outrage because of a purported lack of systemic accountability and dependability. Some wonder whether it is truly an existential moment.
Are these sentiments reflective of the state of our American democracy? Or Major League Baseball?
Both, as it turns out.
In the last few weeks, the alarm for our American democracy reached a fever pitch. In the wake of unprecedented Republican-led efforts to suppress the vote, President Biden gave a speech in which he called the current assault on voting rights, “the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” According to the Brennan Center for Justice, at least 389 bills have been introduced in 48 states to restrict access to voting, and 14 states have already enacted laws that tighten the rules around casting ballots.
Meanwhile, Major League Baseball held its annual All-Star Game in Denver instead of the originally planned location of Atlanta, expressly because of a restrictive voting law passed in Georgia earlier this year. While the game did showcase new, young talent, the start of the baseball season has been concerning.
Teams are scoring runs at historically low rates, and striking out at comically high rates: almost 25% of at-bats end in strikeouts, resulting in a midseason rules change on spider tack used to increase the spin rate of pitches. The average time for a game keeps creeping up, and is now 3 hours and 10 minutes (up from 2 hours 54 minutes in 2010). Attendance at games is steadily decreasing: Almost 79 million tickets were sold in 2008 while fewer than 69 million fans attended games in 2019.
There are parallels between the discussions to revive baseball and our democracy. Some contend that the solution to baseball’s challenges is to return to the past, embracing the sport’s traditionalist streak. They worry that too many of baseball’s new stars are not American, do not speak English and do not respect the “unwritten rules of the game.” Others want baseball to explore changing previously sacrosanct rules, like bringing the designated hitter to the National League, moving back the mound, or enforcing a time limit between pitches.
So perhaps as we journey through this current existential political conflict, a new vision of baseball, with new players and updated rules, can also provide insights into where we go next as a collective of diverse individuals who are learning once again how to place our trust in one another. Perhaps baseball, or an improved version of the game, can lead to a more common American identity.
