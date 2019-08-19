CAMBRIDGE — As the 2019 season hits the home stretch, the battles in the standings are as close as ever.
This holds true in the Late Model division as no fewer than five pilots still hope to stake a claim for the championship. One of those drivers is Kody Hubred of Deerfield.
Hubred placed his name atop the list of feature winners in 2019 after hanging on to secure the win in the Associated Bank 50 lap main event on Saturday night. With his victory, Hubred becomes the only driver to accumulate four feature wins on the season, with only three more nights of point racing left.
David Malisch and Jerry Eckhardt paced the field to green with Eckhardt firing into the lead on lap one. Lap two saw Luke Westenberg move up to second behind Eckhardt with Kody Hubred in tow for third.
On lap six, Hubred got under Westenberg, taking away the runner up spot a lap later. Jason Erickson followed under Westenberg.
On lap nine, Hubred dove under the leader, drawing even with Eckhardt as they raced off turn two. A lap later, Hubred was out front and pulling away.
Meanwhile, Erickson got by Westenberg for third on lap 11 and quickly moved up alongside Eckhardt. By lap 19, Erickson was alone in second and looking to close the gap on Hubred.
Lap after lap, Erickson chipped away slowly at Hubred’s advantage. Finally, with only seven laps remaining, Erickson drew in behind the leader, looking to make a pass.
On lap 44, Erickson peeked under Hubred as they entered turn three. Hubred held off that attempt, returning to the point alone.
Erickson regrouped his effort as the laps ticked away. On lap 48, Erickson made one last attempt to get out front. He stuck his nose under Hubred as they flew off turn two and down the backstretch.
Erickson drew even with the leader as they raced through turns three and four and headed toward the white flag. They remained wheel to wheel over the final circuit, with neither driver willing to give an inch.
As they approached the stripe for the final time, it was Hubred owning the advantage by inches to secure the win by a margin of .025 seconds.
Erickson was forced to settle for second with Michael Grueneberg, Casey Johnson and Shaun Scheel rounding out the top five.
Sportsman Feature
Mark Deporter of Fort Atkinson powered his way to the front of the 30 lap Sportsman feature en route to picking up the win and extending his lead in the point standings.
Jake Biever grabbed the early lead on lap one with Mike Lambert and Steven Sauer side by side for second behind him. After an early caution on lap six, Biever led the pack back to green with Sauer in his rear view mirror.
Sauer immediately began to challenge for the top spot on the restart, looking under Biever. On lap nine, Sauer drew even with Biever, eventually stealing the lead for himself on lap 11.
Jason Thoma moved up to challenge Biever next, but another yellow on lap 14 slowed his efforts. As racing resumed, Thoma once again began to apply pressure to Biever for second while Deporter closed in on the duo.
As Thoma and Biever battled for second, Deporter joined the fight, diving low down the backstretch and making it a three-wide race for second. Deporter and Biever emerged on lap 22, with Deporter claiming the spot a lap later.
Three cautions slowed the action within the final seven laps of the race. After the first, Deporter shot to the high side of Sauer as they entered turn three.
The second yellow on lap 24 ended the battle for the lead, with Deporter owning the advantage and restarting out front. Deporter hung on in the closing laps to collect the win with Sauer coming home in second. Biever was third followed by Thoma and Chris Jones.
Road Warrior Feature
Fort Atkinson’s Chris Gottschalk got the win in the 15 lap Road Warrior feature event.
RJ Nicholson lead lap one from the pole with Bill Reynolds up to second. Reynolds moved by Nicholson on lap three with Jasper Gronert trying to follow.
The caution waved on lap five when Gronert spun in turns one and two. That placed Reynolds and Gottschalk on the front row for the restart with 10 laps to go. As racing resumed, Reynolds moved out front briefly with Gottschalk not going away.
On lap six, Gottschalk drove under Reynolds with Jordan Lamb joining the battle as well. Gottschalk and Reynolds emerged side by side with Gottschalk taking over the top spot on lap eight.
Lamb moved up to challenge Reynolds for second a lap later, taking the position for himself on lap nine. But Gottschalk cruised to the checkers from there to secure the win with Lamb, Reynolds, Bill Sweeney and Mark Dewey rounding out the top five.
Next Saturday, August 24, is a full program of racing with time trials at 5 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. Jefferson Speedway is located halfway between Jefferson and Cambridge on Hwy 18. Please visit jeffersonspeedway.com for more information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.