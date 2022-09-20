The City of Whitewater celebrated the tenth anniversary of the Discover Whitewater Series on Sept. 18. This year’s event brought in over 462 participants, 408 volunteers and nearly 70 sponsors.
Winners from the Women’s Half Marathon were Peighton Meske, 1st, Jenny Zwagerman, 2nd and Lauren Mordini, 3rd. Men’s half marathon winners were Matt Barrett, 1st, Martin Erl, 2nd and Alexander Cushman, 3rd. Women’s 5k winners were Miranda Slaback, 1st, Heidi Mane, 2nd and Rachel Fielding, 3rd. Men’s 5k winners were Devin Johnson,1st, Mark Elworthy, 2nd and Paul Taylor, 3rd.
City Council President, Lisa Dawsey-Smith, gave the opening remarks as runners prepared to take on the course.
All proceeds from the event will be distributed to the Discover Whitewater Series five charity partners: Whitewater LEADS, Working for Whitewater’s Wellness, Whitewater Unified School District, Bethel House of Whitewater, and the J-Hawks Swim Club. Runners and volunteers joined together afterwards to celebrate the day’s accomplishments, enjoying a free beverage from bronze sponsor 841 Brewhouse.
“The 10th anniversary of the Discover Whitewater Series proved to be a year of celebration, growth, and success. It was amazing to see runners and volunteers alike showcase their hard work,” said Dawson Miller, race director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.