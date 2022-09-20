The City of Whitewater celebrated the tenth anniversary of the Discover Whitewater Series on Sept. 18. This year’s event brought in over 462 participants, 408 volunteers and nearly 70 sponsors.

Winners from the Women’s Half Marathon were Peighton Meske, 1st, Jenny Zwagerman, 2nd and Lauren Mordini, 3rd. Men’s half marathon winners were Matt Barrett, 1st, Martin Erl, 2nd and Alexander Cushman, 3rd. Women’s 5k winners were Miranda Slaback, 1st, Heidi Mane, 2nd and Rachel Fielding, 3rd. Men’s 5k winners were Devin Johnson,1st, Mark Elworthy, 2nd and Paul Taylor, 3rd.

