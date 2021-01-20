I have lived in the township of Hebron for 80 plus years and I believe the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) has too much to say regarding our resources.
They decided to take out our dam, which was forming a nice lake, which was good for fishing, swimming and ice skating. It was also a scenic place for people to enjoy. Even people from surrounding towns would come to enjoy the dam and picnic areas.
There are other projects the DNR chose to do without input of the citizens.
In reading the Daily Union, I noticed the DNR is ceasing progression on the former General Motors plant in Janesville. I couldn’t read where they had notified the professionals who were renovating it of their decision.
I feel it is important for the people of the areas they are changing to have input in these decisions.
Dave Hack,
Hebron
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.