I have lived in the township of Hebron for 80 plus years and I believe the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) has too much to say regarding our resources.

They decided to take out our dam, which was forming a nice lake, which was good for fishing, swimming and ice skating. It was also a scenic place for people to enjoy. Even people from surrounding towns would come to enjoy the dam and picnic areas.

There are other projects the DNR chose to do without input of the citizens.

In reading the Daily Union, I noticed the DNR is ceasing progression on the former General Motors plant in Janesville. I couldn’t read where they had notified the professionals who were renovating it of their decision.

I feel it is important for the people of the areas they are changing to have input in these decisions.

Dave Hack,

Hebron

