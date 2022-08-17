It's official: Dodge is ending production of the Challenger and Charger in their current form in December 2023 ahead of the launch of its all-electric muscle car in 2024.

To help customers who want one of the gas-powered vehicles with a "Last Call" underhood plaque, Stellantis NV's performance brand in October will have on its website the details of where vehicles will be allocated for the final year of production and how many each dealer will receive through the rest of the run. The inventory of unsold vehicles will be updated weekly, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said. Pricing for the 2023 model year has yet to be shared.

Load comments