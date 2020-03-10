WATERTOWN — Modern Woodman Fraternal Financial Group presented a check for $2,500 as a matching grant for the Haus of Peace’s January fundraiser.
The Haus of Peace is a shelter in Watertown for homeless and abused women and children that focuses on making and sustaining healthy choices that enable a self-reliant life.
The funds will be set aside for the purchase of a van to be used for transporting guests of the Haus of Peace and their families. About 90 percent of these women do not have driver’s licenses or vehicles so a vehicle for transport is critical.
Many of these women enter into the Haus of Peace in crisis, where they are urgently escaping dangerous situations for themselves and their children. A van which can keep all their loved ones and belongings together while they make the brave move to a better path is critical for both their physical and mental well-being.
In addition, transportation during their time at the Haus of Peace stay enables their path.
According to Sue Trepte, President of the Haus of Peace board, “A critical item to self-reliance is a
living wage job, so it’s a priority that the women find jobs within three weeks of living at the Haus of Peace. Transportation to and from work is a major hurdle for our women. A van will allow us to transport more of our guests and children safely and comfortably.”
