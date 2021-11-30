HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s Dr. Oz Show after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey’s show, is planning to run for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican, according to three people familiar with his plans.
Should Oz run, he would bring his unrivaled name recognition and wealth to a wide-open race that is expected to among the nation’s most competitive and could determine control of the Senate in next year’s election.
Oz — a longtime New Jersey resident — would enter a Republican field that is resetting with an influx of candidates and a new opportunity to appeal to voters loyal to former President Donald Trump, now that the candidate endorsed by Trump has just exited the race.
Oz, 61, in recent days has told associates and Republicans in Pennsylvania of his plans, according to the three people who spoke to The Associated Press. Two people were told by Oz directly, while the other was briefed on a separate conversation. Two of the people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
Montgomery County’s GOP chair, Elizabeth Preate Havey, said Oz told her Friday that he will run. Separately, he spoke with Allegheny County’s GOP chair, Sam DeMarco, who said Oz did not directly say he will run, but “he left me with no doubt that he is going to be running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.”
Publicly, Oz has only said through a TV show spokesperson that he had received encouragement to run and that he has lived and voted in Pennsylvania since last year.
The announcement could come Tuesday night on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News, which Hannity previewed by saying that Oz would appear on it and that “he has a huge announcement. Hint: think midterm election.”
As one of the nation’s biggest presidential electoral prizes, Pennsylvania put Democrat Joe Biden over the top in last year’s election. His 1 percentage point victory put the swing state back in Democratic hands after Trump won it even more narrowly in 2016.
