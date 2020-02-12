The Friends of the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson will hold their first book sale of 2020 on Saturday, March 7 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
The sale will be held in the Friends/Rogers Room on the first floor of the library. There will be hundreds of adult and children’s books, DVDs and audiobooks available for purchase. All Friends members can purchase a bag of books for just $5. Memberships will be available at the sale.
The Friends plan to hold a book sale on the first Saturday of every month in 2020 except for Saturday, July 4 when the library will be closed.
All sales benefit the library.
