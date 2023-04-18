EAGLE — An Eagle Elementary School student's project Saturday will benefit area animals in need.
Eleanor Bennett, 10, a fifth grader at Eagle Elementary School, is organizing a fundraiser for the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County as part of her Genius Hour project, a press release stated.
The fundraiser, "Doggo Day of Fun," is being held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Eagle Village Park, 309 S. Parkview Drive, Eagle.
Bennett collected numerous raffle baskets from area businesses, such as the Eagle Public Market, The Music Café in Mukwonago and Stella & Chewy’s pet food, which is based in Oak Creek, the release read. The baskets will be raffled to benefit the animal welfare and sanctuary mission of HAWS.
Food will be available, and gift bags provided by Stella & Chewy’s will be provided for the first five dog owners and the first five cat owners. HAWS is bringing its education animal Meatloaf, a bearded dragon, as part of the festivities.
“Meatloaf will be there to engage the community members,” said Alexis Breese, Humane Educator Lead with HAWS in the release. “We also use him as an example to teach about responsible pet ownership when we bring him to schools, and to create a broader understanding of reptiles and how they are not as scary as they look.”
Snacks and water will be provided for dogs and other pets, along with tools for cleaning up animal waste. Any dogs or other pets must be leashed, and remain with their owner.
“I’m trying to raise money for pets, and dogs in particular,” Eleanor Bennett said. “Pets are awesome, and I want to try doing something big to help them out.”
Eleanor is the daughter of Chris and Rachel Bennett of Rochester, and is completing the project in the time given to Eagle Elementary fifth graders to explore topics that spark their interest and fuel their passions, the release read.
"Eagle’s Genius Hour is a take-off on an initiative spearheaded by Google, which gives employees time during the work day to pursue pet projects," the release read.
Eleanor Bennett’s pet project is animals. Some of her fifth-grade classmates’ projects involve using Eagle Elementary’s 3-D printer, writing and self-publishing a book and designing fashions. One student is devising an ice cream flavor for each planet, and another started a YouTube channel to document the fifth grade’s Genius Hour projects.
The school can be reached at 262-594-2148. More info on HAWS of Waukesha County is available at https://hawspets.org, and the organization can be reached at 262-543-8851.
