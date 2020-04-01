Jefferson will co-op with Cambridge in gymnastics for the 2020-2021 season.
The Eagles sent one gymnast to the WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics meet in March — senior Kayla Gehrmann — in head coach Kayla Miller’s first season with the team.
“I am excited to see the talent that comes from Cambridge and also the new talent from Jefferson,” Miller said. “I am also looking forward to having a bigger team, which I hope will push the girls to become better.”
Next year Jefferson and Cambridge will once again co-op in boys and girls swimming.
It was that co-op that gave Jefferson Athletic Director Steve Gee confidence in the two schools joining forces on the mats.
“We had good success in swimming, it’s been a really good partnership,” Gee said.
The EagleJays sent one swimmer to the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving meet this season in Jefferson junior Josie Peterson.
“Mike Klingbeil (Cambridge Athletic Director) and I have a good relationship,” Gee said. “They were looking to add one more girls sport and wanted to get that opportunity. It was an easy choice all the way around.”
Gee said the gymnastics team has averaged 11-13 girls a year. He noted he doesn’t know what to expect as far as numbers on the Cambridge side of the gymnastics co-op for next season.
“I don’t have a number in mind,” Gee said. “I just want to give them the opportunity.”
The addition of Cambridge’s enrollment will not move Jefferson from a Division 2 to Division 1 school.
“From our perspective that was another bonus,” Gee said.
The gymnastics co-op between Jefferson and Cambridge will begin next season.
“We’re excited for it,” Gee said. “I want to make sure this is a program we can sustain. We’ve had some pretty talented kids come through. Having those extra numbers will help sustain the program in the future.”
Renewed co-ops for Cambridge include cross country with Deerfield, boys and girls soccer with Deerfield and girls tennis with Fort Atkinson.
The Blackhawks will also once again co-op with Milton in boys hockey.
Milton and Fort Atkinson will also be joined by Evansville, Williams Bay and Big Foot next season on the ice.
Milton/Fort Atkinson finished with a 5-18-1 record this season playing in the Badger South and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
