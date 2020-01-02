EDGERTON – Edgerton Hospital invites the community to a free class designed to provide a unique opportunity for family and caregivers to briefly experience the challenges and struggles of a person living with dementia.
Classes will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. and on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at Edgerton Hospital.
To best serve participants, pre-registration is required and time slots will be reserved for each participant. Each individual experience will last 30 to 45 minutes. Please contact Edgerton Hospital at 608-884-1489 to reserve your time slot.
Dementia Live is an innovative program designed by a team of professional development experts from the nationally recognized AGE-u-cate Training Institute.
Using specialized gear within a safe, experiential setting, Dementia Live provides participants with a real-life simulation of what it must be like to live with dementia. Participants gain greater awareness and understanding of the constant struggles affecting persons with dementia. Greater understanding leads to more sensitive care partnering.
Additional information about the Dementia Live experience is available by contacting the Rock County Council on Aging at 608-758-8455 or the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Rock County at 608-741-3600.
To register for Edgerton Hospital’s program, call Lisa at 608-884-1489.
