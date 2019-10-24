EDGERTON — Edgerton Hospital is planning an exclusive Ladies’ Night out event at the hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road, on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event will be a chance for local women to pamper themselves while learning important health information.
The entry fee is $5, and includes a shopping bag, appetizers and wine tasting. Guests in attendance will enjoy free stress-release hand massages, chair massages, blood pressure checks, wine tasting, and delicious appetizers while they tour the hospital locating the “health information stations.”
The shopping excursion offers an opportunity to browse clothing boutiques, makeup and skin care products, home décor, unique gifts and a variety of other goods.
Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation’s efforts to fund new reclining chairs for patients.
For more information or to prepay online, visit www.edgertonhospital.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.