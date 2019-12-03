EDGERTON — Edgerton Hospital invites the community to a breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 to 11 a.m. in the Edgerton Hospital Café.
Breakfast will be served including pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice, milk, or coffee — $1 for each item. Guests may donate one non-perishable food item to receive $1 off breakfast. There will be a “children’s shop” where kids can select from a wide variety of inexpensive gift ideas for their family.
A craft station will be available for $1 and photos with Santa are $5. For more information, visit www.edgertonhospital.com.
