EDGERTON — Edgerton Hospital invites the community to a free class on car seat safety on Monday, Nov. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Edgerton Hospital. The community is encouraged to come and learn more about how properly to restrain a child to be safe in motor vehicles. Participants may be surprised to learn that children should be riding in a car seat or booster until they are about 4 feet 9 inches tall (between 10 to 12 years of age). Attendees will receive a voucher for a free car seat.
While this is a free event, registration is required by calling Lisa at (608) 884-1489 or online at www.edgerotnhospital.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.