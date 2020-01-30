EDGERTON — Edgerton Hospital’s general surgeon and vein specialist, Dr. Pierre Charles, is hosting a free leg vein screening event on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Edgerton Hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road.
Appointments begin at 1:30 p.m. and are scheduled in 10-minute increments. Guests will meet with Dr. Charles to have their veins reviewed, then learn about the outpatient treatment options available for both varicose and spider veins. Interested individuals must reserve their appointment in advance by calling (608) 561-6614, ext. 1.
Varicose veins can be unsightly and may cause discomfort or pain. In some cases, they even can lead to serious health problems.
If you are suffering from varicose veins, you are not alone, as it’s estimated that 40 percent of women and 25 percent of men are affected. Learning more about your varicose veins can help you decide the best option for treatment, including a new treatment that offers many benefits from previous procedures.
For more information, visit www.edgertonhospital.com.
