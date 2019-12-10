EDGERTON – Edgerton Hospital invites the community to participate in two holiday food events presented by Executive Chef Jason Egner. The classes will be held at Edgerton Hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Rd., and the cost to attend is $8 per class.
Participants should reserve their seat by visiting www.edgertonhospital.com/events/ or call (608) 884-1489. The classes are:
Holiday Baking – Monday, Dec. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Create a lasting and delicious impression this holiday season. Learn the secrets from Chef Jason Egner for baking the most amazing deserts your family and friends have ever tasted. Try some samples and take home the recipes.
Santa’s Cooking Decorating Class – Monday, Dec. 23 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Get in the spirit of the season by joining Egner for a holiday cookie decorating class. Kids (and kids at heart) will decorate and take home cutout cookies with icing and sprinkles. Showcase your decorating skills while listening to holiday music. Guests will receive a half dozen cookies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.