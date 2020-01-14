EDGERTON — Edgerton Hospital invites the community to join CEO Jim Schultz for coffee on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Edgerton Hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road.
During this casual get-together, Jim will share the latest trends in health care and guests will have the chance to ask questions, share thoughts, and to learn more about the future of local health care.
Coffee and breakfast items will be served.
To reserve a seat, call Lisa at (608) 884-1489 or visit www.edgertonhospital.com.
